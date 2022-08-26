AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LONGi Completes 2MW Floating Project in Saraburi Province, Thailand

PRNewswire August 26, 2022

XI’AN, China, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi, the world leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi’an, China, has supplied KP Greenergy with 2MW high-efficiency solar modules for a floating project in Thailand. The project is designed and executed by KP Greenergy, an experienced solar EPC owned by CP Group.

KP Greenergy is a professional turnkey solution provider and a project developer in private PPA business for sustainability and energy saving in Thailand.

Developed since March, 3, 2021, the project has been connected to grid recently and become the first floating PV project in Saraburi Province. LONGi’s Hi-MO 5 bifacial modules were selected by KP Greenergy to provide the optimal balance between power generation and reliability. The project also demonstrates LONGi and KP Greenergy’s commitment to Thailand’s power plan target of increasing the share of renewable energy generation to 30% by 2036.

In recent years, floating PV has been strongly promoted by the Thai government. According to its power plan, the country plans to install nearly 2.7 GW of solar capacity on nine dams by 2037. 

Mr. Sirayut, KP Greenergy commented: “KP Greenergy is proud to be the designer and EPC for this project. And we will continue to facilitate the commitment to the goal of carbon neutrality.”

“We are happy to cooperate with KP Greenergy in achieving the first floating project in Saraburi Province to drive Thailand’s steady progress towards a sustainable low-carbon society” Dennis She, Vice President at LONGi Group, commented, “LONGi aims to develop the highest efficient module technology and adapt to various applications, and continue to provide great values for partners around the world.”

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

SOURCE LONGi

