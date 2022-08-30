AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cloud4C Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

PRNewswire August 30, 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), Cloud4C, has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that integrate their security products with Microsoft’s security technology. This helps to build advanced defense for customers against the increasing frequency of cyber threats and attacks.

“We are thrilled to be a part of  MISA. This will enable us to enrich our security products for customers across the board, extend smarter solution capabilities such as Managed Detection and Response (XDR and MDR) and share threat intelligence,” said Deb Deep Sengupta, Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C. 

“I am pleased to have Cloud4C join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers.” – Parri Munsell, Managing Director, Security Partner Marketing.

The dramatic rise of remote work and digitalized operations over the last few years have made organizations’ security risks and vulnerabilities substantially higher. Now, Cloud4C has joined this core group of security specialists, closely integrating with Microsoft security technology, and aligning its rich industry experience, to build a better combat against the unrelenting tide of cyber threats

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a leading MSP and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), helping build secure, resilient digital transformations in multi-cloud environments in various industry sectors. As an Azure Expert MSP, Cloud4C has worked with Microsoft to serve clients globally, focused on helping businesses make the most of Microsoft technologies.

Cloud4C services include providing visibility into immediate threats and vulnerabilities across Microsoft Azure, on-premises, and multi-cloud environments, improving security postures through managed security services leveraging Microsoft Sentinel, in Microsoft Azure and hybrid cloud environments.

The cloud is agile, flexible, and scalable. And so must be its security solutions, in order to be effective on a sustained basis. As a trusted technology advisor to organizations across the industry spectrum, Cloud4C partners with customers at every stage of their cloud journey, helping them develop and execute strategic security plans with its in-depth and dynamic security expertise.

Contact
Ravi Shankar K
+65-87190012
[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud4C

