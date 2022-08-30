Vouch Introduces Guest Platform to Modernise Pre-arrival Experiences at Hotels

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning hotel tech provider, Vouch, announces the launch of Bespoke by Vouch – a digital guest platform that combines pre-arrival guest engagement and experience personalisation for hotels. The platform empowers hotel guests with a convenient way to tailor their hotel experience, while boosting productivity and revenue for hotels through smart automation.

Bespoke by Vouch is a pre-arrival extension to the company’s flagship guest experience platform, a product that offers hotels faster, more efficient guest services through service digitalisation. Through this platform, guests may personalise their upcoming hotel stays by purchasing experiences that interest them and receive instant confirmation on their purchases. The platform’s algorithm allows tailored recommendations based on guest profiles and preferences which ensures a high degree of relevance and value for each guest.

“Since the beginning, we’ve worked with hotels to create digital solutions that help elevate the modern hotel experience as well as increase efficiency within hotel operations. With our years of knowledge and technical capabilities, we are well-positioned to create an ideal solution that achieves both guest satisfaction and labour efficiency through automation,” said Joseph Ling, Founder and CEO of Vouch.

Ling adds, “Hotels today are facing a rise in guest demands while working through an unprecedented manpower crunch. The pre-arrival experience, which is often neglected, has largely been labour-intensive and this lapse in digitalisation has created a wide efficiency gap for hotels when compared with other industries in the service sector. This is where we can support our hotel partners with reliable solutions to aid them in their efforts to provide a great guest experience every single time.”

Key benefits of Bespoke by Vouch include:

Flexibility for guests to enhance their hotel stays before arrival, giving them more time to make decisions and plan their itineraries.

Incremental revenue for hotels with a robust upselling channel that reaches out to all guests with tailored recommendations during pre-arrival, allowing more preparation time for hotels to execute each add-on to perfection.

Pre-arrival data collection of guest information like dietary restrictions, arrival timings and stay purposes to better understand each guest and how best to serve them.

Powerful management portal that gives hotels full pricing and inventory control on all items listed on Bespoke by Vouch, including room upgrades, spa packages, F&B offerings, and third-party ancillary services.

Delivery of every paid transaction is guaranteed, unlike existing market solutions which require guests to bid or request for add-ons, only to face disappointment upon check-in due to unavailability.

Manpower savings for front office and reservations departments as all transactions are processed digitally and synced to the hotel’s Property Management System (PMS) without the need for human handling.

To ensure hotels keep room inventory in check, the platform is programmed to disable access for guests on the day of their arrival, ensuring no unexpected, last-minute requests that hotels will be pressed to fulfil. Additionally, for room upgrades, the platform triggers a second round of inventory checks on the hotel’s PMS to verify room availability before proceeding to allow guest payment on the platform.

About Vouch

Vouch is an award-winning travel-tech company that offers hoteliers digital solutions for enhancing guest experience, maximising revenue, and optimising operational efficiency. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China, the company’s flagship guest experience platform is deployed in many of the best hotels worldwide.

