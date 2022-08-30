AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Frost & Sullivan Celebrates net2phone as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Unified Communications as a Service Market

PRNewswire August 30, 2022

net2phone’s partner ecosystem is recognized alongside its hundreds of agents and channel partners for sustaining a strong growth pipeline

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan has identified net2phone as a Growth and Innovation leader in the Frost RadarTM: Unified Communications as a Service Market Latin America and the Caribbean, 2022. net2phone is the unified communications (UCaaS and CCaaS) arm offering cloud-based solutions with advanced features and integrations to help businesses communicate in today’s digital world.

net2phone recognized for holding a strong growth pipeline

Headquartered in the United States, net2phone has a global presence with operations in nine countries. Unlimited international calling to over 40 countries is available in major urban areas across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. The company leverages its own infrastructure and local operations in each of these countries, allowing it to provide innovative and reliable voice and telephony solutions UCaaS bundles.

Over 80% of Latin American IT decision-makers had more than 10% of their workforce working remotely by the end of 2021. The demand for Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) in CALA is increasing, and the market is expected to reach 28.7% revenue growth in 2022 at a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to 2026. The demand for web and video conferencing is also increasing as feature-rich, reliable, yet inexpensive solutions become available to meet the needs of companies embracing a hybrid work arrangement, going fully remote, or returning to the office entirely.

To download the complementary Frost Radar report, please click here.

“net2phone has built a highly diversified client portfolio with customers ranging from two to 3,000 lines, and it established solid penetration in several industries, such as healthcare, retail, education, hospitality, and professional services. The company continually adds new features to its solutions, including a new video conferencing platform, Huddle, which is often sold as part of the UCaaS bundle but can also be adopted as a standalone solution in some markets,” said Alaa Saayed, Information & Communication Technologies Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. “The company has centralized development teams that collaborate with regional engineers to tailor projects for large customers and plans to double down on its AI innovation efforts to improve the communication experience pre-, during, and post-internal interactions.”

“We are happy that Frost & Sullivan recognizes our company as one of the fastest-growing UCaaS providers in the region, holding a top position in terms of market share,” said Daniel Londynski, CEO, net2phone LATAM. “Our enhanced solution bundles with additional collaboration features to deliver a more compelling user experience, combat declining ARPU, and gain a competitive edge.”

net2phone’s Growth and Innovation leadership position is attributed to the company’s:

  • Tight integrations with the most commonly used business applications, such as Microsoft Teams, to easily integrate thousands of third-party apps.
  • Customized integrations with regional industry-specific CRMs in the automotive and real estate verticals for a competitive edge.
  • Recent acquisition of Integra CCS, broadening its portfolio with a contact center solution (CCaSS) and allowing for tighter integration and cross-selling.

Frost Radar™: Unified Communications-as-a-Service Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2022 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 60 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 20 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Nicole Ryder
Corporate Communications
E: [email protected]
https://www.frost.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.