AN ELECTRIFYING EVENING WITH GENESIS: GENESIS MOTORS AUSTRALIA SHOWCASES ITS ELECTRIC FUTURE, UNVEILING ITS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ELECTRIC MODEL RANGE AT THE MCA

GV60, the first-ever dedicated electric vehicle from Genesis, will be unveiled at an event at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) on 31 August

Joining the GV60 will be the Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80, placing the luxury automotive brand at the forefront of electrification

The electrifying evening will feature an immersive installation by artist Jesse Woolston and a performance by electronic duo Flight Facilities

and a performance by electronic duo Flight Facilities The stunning Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept car is also set to make its Australian debut at this exclusive event

SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This evening, Genesis Motors Australia will share its vision of an electric future with friends, clients and VIPs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA).

At an artful event curated by the experience maestros at Semi-Permanent, Genesis will unveil its first-ever dedicated electric vehicle, the striking GV60, along with a preview of the Electrified GV70 SUV and Electrified G80 sedan.

This exciting range of luxury electric vehicles incorporates Genesis’ DNA (Audacious, Progressive, Distinctly Korean), and puts the brand at the forefront of electrification.

Also making its Australian debut is the stunning X Speedium Coupe, the first concept car from Genesis to venture down under. Showcasing a more progressive interpretation of Genesis’ design philosophy, “Athletic Elegance,” the concept car provides a glimpse of what to expect from Genesis’ next wave of the electric vehicles.

A highlight of the celebration will be a giant immersive installation by Jesse Woolston. Jesse is a multimedia artist and composer hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, whose visual art explores the incandescence of shapeshifting geometry.

Immersive and sensory, Jesse’s work will engulf the Genesis display vehicles with a visual interpretation of sculptural patterns and movement in nature, giving them context as electrifying works of art.

Building on the evening’s theme, electronic duo Flight Facilities will headline the evening with an electrifying performance of their global hits.

Guests planning to attend the evening include Abbey Gelmi, Benji Marshall, Jono Castanao, David Caon, Mitch Orr, Ksenija Lukich and Kate Fowler.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the striking GV60, our first-ever dedicated electric vehicle, and the first of a trio of EVs from Genesis,” said Connal Yan, Head of Genesis Motors Australia.

“This is an important step for Genesis, positioning us at the forefront of electrification, and we are delighted to partner with MCA to offer our guests an exclusive experience as we preview our future.

“The event is a moment to celebrate Genesis’ future as a true luxury electric vehicle brand,” he said.

The celebration will be held at the MCA in The Rocks as the first phase in an exciting two-year partnership between Genesis and Australia’s leading contemporary art museum.

The MCA partnership is the latest chapter in Genesis Motors’ longstanding global involvement with the arts; a commitment that stems from the brand’s belief that inspiration is the greatest luxury of all. All around the world, Genesis continues to deliver unparalleled art and cultural experiences for its luxury owners, driven by its passion to serve the community.

Genesis’ trio of electric vehicles (GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80) will be available in Australian showrooms from September 2022. For more information please visit: genesis.com

A selection of electrified Genesis images can be download here: Genesis EV Images

