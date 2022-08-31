AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 15th Pujiang Innovation Forum held in China’s Shanghai

PRNewswire August 31, 2022

SHANGHAI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 15th Pujiang Innovation Forum 2022 opened in China’s financial hub Shanghai on August 27. With the theme of “Low Carbon: A New Mission for Global Innovation”, the forum will focus on underpinning low-carbon development through technological innovation, establishing a sound economic and technological system for green, low-carbon and circular development, and deepening global cooperation in low-carbon technology to jointly draw a new blueprint for global sustainable development.

This year, more than 230 experts from international organizations, top universities, scientific research institutions,think tanks, companies and more than 40 academicians from nearly 30 countries and regions participated in the event online and offline.

Pujiang Innovation Forum was jointed founded by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Shanghai Municipal People’s Government in 2008. Focusing on the theme of innovation, it has become an important platform for promoting global cooperation in science, technology and innovation by pooling global ideas and enabling scientific and technological innovation.

At the opening ceremony, “INNOMATCH”, a matchmaking platform for global technology supply and demand was officially launched, which aims to gather global innovation resources, address the innovation needs of enterprises, and build a two-way fast track for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

At the plenary meeting held later, Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, said that technology is key to mitigating climate change and this is why China’s commitment to promoting green technology solutions is amazing.

During this forum, a number of reports and cooperation agreements were released such as The 2022 “Ideal City” Global High-level Scientist Analysis Report and Low&Net Zero Carbon Related Science and Technology, and Prospective Analysis of Application Scenarios.

At the Regional & Urban Forum held on Aug. 28, the National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE) signed contracts with six international companies, including ARaymond Company of France and DuPont Company of the United States, to jointly promote global innovation and high-quality, integrated green development.

SOURCE Shanghai Center for Pujiang Innovation Forum

