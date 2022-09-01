AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Virginia 500 Power List Recognizes PRA Group President and CEO

PRNewswire September 2, 2022

PRA Group’s Kevin Stevenson honored for third consecutive year as Virginia leader

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO of PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), has been named to Virginia Business Magazine’s Virginia 500 Power List for 2022-23.

The magazine’s annual Virginia 500 issue recognizes the state’s most powerful leaders across the business, education, political and government sectors. As the co-founder and head of a publicly traded global leader in the nonperforming loan industry, Stevenson is featured in the finance and insurance category. 

“I am honored to be listed among the great people shaping our state—and to be doing so alongside them as a business leader,” said Stevenson. “I believe that where businesses succeed, so do the communities around them. I hope that PRA Group can always exemplify that belief as we continue to do the right things, for the right reasons, with a steadfast focus on the long-term.”

With its headquarters located in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group is focused on helping consumers improve their financial futures, creating fulfilling careers for its thousands of employees and giving back to local communities around the world.

To read the Virginia 500 Power List feature, visit: https://www.virginiabusiness.com/article/finance-insurance-kevin-p-stevenson/

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 961-3525
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

 

SOURCE PRA Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.