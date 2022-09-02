UltraLuxe 2022, a first-of-its-kind luxury festival that curates the best in jewellery, watches, fashion and living, debuts in Singapore from 21 to 30 October 2022

UltraLuxe, an evolution from JeweLuxe, Asia’s most prestigious

jewellery and watch fair, brings a new vision of luxury – a first-of-its-kind festival featuring the luxury of niche, curating the exclusive

and iconic in jewellery, watches, fashion and living style by independent brands

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — UltraLuxe, anchored by Asia’s most prestigious festival JeweLuxe, and augmented by two inaugural shows – the Advocacy Show that curates the purposeful and meaningful, and the Singapore Watch Fair – makes its debut this year at the TENT @ Ngee Ann City from 21 to 30 October 2022.

The inaugural UltraLuxe 2022 presents the ‘Luxury of Niche’. The festival brings together a world-class curation of haute design and meticulous craft from nearly 90 internationally acclaimed independent jewellery designers and houses, prestige watchmakers, celebrated fashion designers and living style brands. The festival is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

A world-first in presenting a strategic, differentiated and expanded vision of luxury, UltraLuxe is a movement that extends beyond a physical exhibition to an online marketplace, with the aim of promoting compelling talents and passions behind inspiring, meaningful and purposeful designs that span across jewellery, timepiece, fashion and living.

“UltraLuxe marks a pivotal point in the evolution of JeweLuxe. Over the past two pandemic years, the luxury market has seen continued momentum and interest and is expected to grow further this year. The appreciation of exclusive, unique and iconic creations by independent brands has in fact strengthened as affluent consumers around the globe rally behind niche brands in their respective cities and re-looked at their perspective of luxury to support independent talents. The pursuit of purpose and meaning in design and craft is the underlying force that propels this movement. UltraLuxe is the culmination of this trend, converging talents and passions around the world to present the concept of “purpose-focused” luxury that extends beyond jewellery and timepieces to include fashion and living.” Ms. Angela Loh, Founder of UltraLuxe.

“We welcome the inaugural UltraLuxe 2022 as an integral addition to Singapore’s strong pipeline of leisure events. The festival celebrates the creativity of talents in the timepiece and jewellery industry and inspires innovative cross-industry partnerships. It also provides a platform for our local designers and independent brands to showcase their creations alongside global brands. As border restrictions ease, UltraLuxe 2022 will also offer visitors to Singapore a differentiated experience beyond retail and strengthen Orchard Road’s position as a lifestyle destination.” Ms Guo Teyi, Director, Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board.

“UltraLuxe’s curated luxury of niche is the abstinence from fads and the conventional, which has proven to be resilient where collectibles are experiencing continued demand during the pandemic and strong recovery globally in past months. The festival of this world-class design and craft is the first in two years that collectors, aficionados, the discerning and sophisticated can gather to enjoy the latest in niche luxury from around the world. I am happy that as part of our roadmap since 2017, we are now able to launch a dedicated platform for the best in watchmaking – the Singapore Watch Fair under UltraLuxe. Packed with red carpet events, runway shows and appreciation workshops, the UltraLuxe festival is poised to be Asia’s shopping, social and networking season. Coupled with borders opening and consumers investing in meaningful and purposeful luxury before the GST hike next year, we are expecting a strong response for the festival as we head towards the year-end festive season.” Mr Nelson Lee, Co-founder of UltraLuxe.

JEWELUXE

JeweLuxe will run from 21 to 30 October 2022 at UltraLuxe.

Edition 1 from 21 to 25 October and Edition 2 from 26 to 30 October

Back for its sixth edition, the much-anticipated jewellery fair is a global showcase of more than USD200 million worth of high-octane gems and jewels right in the heart of the city. Rare, iconic and unique jewellery creations by independent brands from USA, France, Brazil, Italy, UAE, Russia, Singapore, Thailand and India will take centerstage during this 10-day event. With new talents, out-of-this-world artistry, innovative designs, and highly investible works, the festival features a dazzling array of jewellery, diamonds and gemstones for an unparalleled jewellery shopping experience.

Edition 1, themed ‘Icons & Legacies’, features the most celebrated houses and designers around the world, featuring a tapestry of investible jewels that span rare gems, one-of-a-kind awe-inspiring designs, and artisanal creations of craftsmanship rooted in heritage and lineage. This year’s showcase features a stellar line-up of Singapore’s best, including H. Sena, Caratell, Infiniti Jewels , State Property, Calla Lily, An Order of Bling, Flower Diamond, La Putri, The Jewel Box, etc.; European powerhouses such as Sicis, Paolo Costagli , Tenzo, Alexander Laut , Mousson Atelier, Zydo and Rota e Rota; and superstar designers of Asia like Umrao, Zahira, Kavant & Sharart and more.

JeweLuxe ‘Icons & Legacies’ will run from 21 to 25 October 2022 .

Edition 2, themed ‘Wonders & Passions’, will spotlight immaculate creations that converge on the wonders of nature and the passions that propel Man’s immaculate creations. Renee Jewellers, Leonori, DeJade, Morcha and more will present their out-of-this-world artistry, illuminating the beauty of rare and unique gems.

JeweLuxe ‘Wonders & Passions’ will run from 26 to 30 October 2022 .



LAUNCH OF SINGAPORE WATCH FAIR

Singapore Watch Fair will run from 26 to 30 October 2022 at UltraLuxe.

Singapore Watch Fair is a panorama of savoir faire by the best of independent watchmaking and world-class vintage timepieces, showcasing and campaigning the watchmaker’s manifestations of the perfect timepiece. Singapore Watch Fair is where the connection between collectors and watchmakers is forged.

A dedicated exhibition aimed at educating and promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation for the art of horology, the fair will present the best of watchmaking from around the world – in Singapore. The fair aims to perpetuate the appreciation and collecting culture of mechanical timepieces in Singapore and the region.

“I am pleased to launch the Singapore Watch Fair as part of our roadmap in creating a dedicated platform to celebrate the art of watchmaking in and out of Singapore. We are proud to welcome Ali Nael, founder of 2ToneVintage to this journey and partnership where he’ll lend his knowledge and expertise in the art of horology to Singapore’s first independent watch fair,” said Nelson Lee, Founder of Singapore Watch Fair.

Within the immersive and luxurious exhibition space, visitors can participate in a selection of experiential activities, including historical displays and world-class watch-making content. Exclusive showcases by local and international brands such as L’Epée 1839, Singer Reimagined, Furlan Marri, Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, FutureGrail, Bianchet, Ophion, Phillips Watches and Behrens will be key highlights of the exhibition. Talking Time®, which is a lineup of masterclasses, will also be open to the public to allow guests to gain insights from leading curators, designers, watchmakers, and experts. Panellist line-ups include personalities such as Carson Chan, Chief Advisor for the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, Alexandre Bigler of Christie’s Watches, and prominent female watch collectors like Sumei Shum, Stephanie Soh (@bubbasteph) & more.

THE ADVOCACY SHOW

The Advocacy Show will run from 21 to 25 October 2022 at UltraLuxe.

With a focus on purposeful luxury that sustains and elevates nature, culture, talent, passions and the community, The Advocacy Show is a first-of-its-kind exhibition that curates cross-industry collaboration. Featuring brands that are built on meaning and imbued with purpose, The Advocacy Show brings together the worlds of fashion, jewellery and living to present a new vision of luxury for a new generation of shoppers. Curated showcases of The Advocacy Show 2022 will have a focus on the nation’s local propositions and will include:

Duchess & Queen celebrates heritage and lineage, re-imagined in fashion by Paris -based designer label Anne Fontaine and handcrafted hats and headpieces by Singapore homegrown milliner Eskpade Millinery and jewellery featuring traditional European craft.

celebrates heritage and lineage, re-imagined in fashion by -based designer label and handcrafted hats and headpieces by homegrown milliner Eskpade Millinery and jewellery featuring traditional European craft. Urban Manifesto curates the constellation of highly inspiring brands that are steadfast in promoting, appreciating and sustaining Nature and Culture – from Singapore’s RISIS, Brazil’s Silvia Furmanovich for jewellery to living style; to Singapore’s luxury marble specialist MM Galleri, artist-fashion designer Ying the Label and Ikebana International Singapore Chapter 135.

curates the constellation of highly inspiring brands that are steadfast in promoting, appreciating and sustaining Nature and Culture – from RISIS, Silvia Furmanovich for jewellery to living style; to luxury marble specialist MM Galleri, artist-fashion designer Ying the Label and Ikebana International Singapore Chapter 135. The New Modern is a “through the time” showcase of Singapore’s famous Orchard Road, curated in collaboration with shophouse.com and the Chinese Women Association; and Singapore’s most celebrated designer label, Laichan with world-class local jewellery brands.

is a “through the time” showcase of famous Orchard Road, curated in collaboration with shophouse.com and the Chinese Women Association; and most celebrated designer label, Laichan with world-class local jewellery brands. NeueLuxe presents the imaginative and progressive in design and craft, the audacious, “norm-breaking” and unexpected propositions in jewellery and fashion. Helming the fashion showcase is celebrated homegrown designer label, Triologie by Sylvia Lim , famous for her iconic happy prints expressed with bold fashion aesthetic.

presents the imaginative and progressive in design and craft, the audacious, “norm-breaking” and unexpected propositions in jewellery and fashion. Helming the fashion showcase is celebrated homegrown designer label, Triologie by , famous for her iconic happy prints expressed with bold fashion aesthetic. Fashion of Asia presents Asia’s rising stars in jewellery on the world stage – featuring iconic styles that include traditional Indian jewellery made modern by Manjrie, fusion of European and Indian jewellery making traditions by Masterstrokes, cutting edge “fashionable” designs by Umrao, and highly imaginative Indian artistry by Tichu. These designers will curate a special showcase of Asian design that honours tradition and heritage while ensuring relevance to modern aesthetics.

presents rising stars in jewellery on the world stage – featuring iconic styles that include traditional Indian jewellery made modern by Manjrie, fusion of European and Indian jewellery making traditions by Masterstrokes, cutting edge “fashionable” designs by Umrao, and highly imaginative Indian artistry by Tichu. These designers will curate a special showcase of Asian design that honours tradition and heritage while ensuring relevance to modern aesthetics. The Studio is the space for jewellery lovers to connect with bespoke designers such as An Order of Bling, Boudica, and Calla Lily, who will share their signature styles and insights in jewellery design and gem appreciation.

About UltraLuxe

UltraLuxe is an unprecedented confluence of jewellery, watch, and lifestyle. It brings together a world-class curation of haute design and meticulous craft by internationally acclaimed independent jewellery designers and houses, prestigious watchmakers, celebrated fashion designers and niche luxury brands. Hailing from both Singapore and around the globe, they are united by their commitment to realising their passions, achieving perfection, and deriving purpose through their creations. UltraLuxe aims to position itself as a world-first in presenting a differentiated and expanded vision of luxury that encompasses JeweLuxe, the curated collaborative Advocacy Show and the Singapore Watch Fair.

About JeweLuxe

JeweLuxe is Asia’s biggest curated festival of haute design and craft in jewellery and a highly anticipated jewellery fair in Singapore. It boasts a world-class curated showcase of more than USD 200 million worth of high-octane gems and jewels right in the heart of the city. Rare, iconic and unique, JeweLuxe will feature creations from independent brands from around the globe that includes new talents, out-of-this-world artistry, innovative designs, and highly investable works. Hailed as Asia’s most prestigious jewellery exhibition since 2017, the sixth edition of JeweLuxe will be held from 21-30 October and promises to deliver an unparalleled experience.

This year marks the Advocacy Show’s debut as a first-of-its-kind, cross-industry collaborative exhibition. With a focus on purposeful luxury that sustains and elevates nature, culture, talent, passions and the community, the Advocacy Show presents a new generation of shoppers with curated themes of luxury, featuring brands that are built on meaning and imbued with purpose.

About Singapore Watch Fair

Affectionately known as The Tent, the Singapore Watch Fair is nestled right at the heart of Singapore’s prime shopping district. It will be a panorama of savoir faire represented by the best of independent watchmaking and world-class vintage timepieces, showcasing, and campaigning the watchmaker’s manifestations of the perfect timepiece. The Singapore Watch Fair is where the connection between collectors and watchmakers is forged.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

SOURCE UltraLuxe