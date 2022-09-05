AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Asia’s only UL300 listed fire suppression system now available in Singapore

PRNewswire September 5, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Constructive Research and Development (CRD), a leading technology enterprise that specializes in commercial kitchen equipment solutions has announced the establishment of a sales office in Singapore. CRD is the exclusive distributor of the Swastik Synergy’s Kitchen Fire Suppression System. The only UL300 system designed and manufactured in Asia.

With an experienced engineering team, industry leading materials, best in class manufacturing practices, and strong after sales technical support, CRD has always delivered kitchen solutions for customer needs. “We are happy to extend the same level of sales, service and support to the Singapore market that our customers currently enjoy in the China markets”, said Mr. Tommy Ku, CEO of Constructive Research and Development.

Mr. Mukesh Shah, Chairman of Swastik Synergy states, “We are excited to partner with CRD and the team as we expand into the Singapore market. There are over 5,000 installations of our fire suppression system in McDonalds, the JW Marriott hotel, Hyatt properties, Radisson, and Taj hotels. Our goal is to be Asia’s #1 UL300 fire suppression system protecting all commercial kitchens.” Mr. Shah has been a long standing committee member of the Bureau of India Standards, Board member for the Confederation of Fire Protection Associations Asia, and serves as Vice President of the Fire Protection Association of India.

CRD will be exhibiting the Synergy fire suppression system in Hall 5 at the Food & Hotel Asia Singapore Expo on October 25 to 28, 2022.

About Constructive Research and Development

Established in 2005, CRD has been providing modern commercial kitchen solutions for global hotel brands. Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Singapore and manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, CRD has full service capabilities in Kitchen R&D, design, manufacturing, sales and technical support. As of 2018 CRD was recognized as being a China State High Tech Enterprise. For more information please visit www.crdks.com.

About Swastik Synergy

Swastik Synergy Engineering Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of fire fighting appliances, equipment and systems. Corporate headquarters is located in Santa Cruz, Mumbai and the production line and warehouse are located in Khopoli, Mumbai. Synergy has the only UL300 compliant system in Asia and is UL listed, NFPA compliant, SETSCO certified, and EU safety certified.

Contact
Email: [email protected]
Whatsapp: +65.8542.9596

SOURCE Constructive Research and Development

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.