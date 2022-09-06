Tencent Cloud Wins Three Major Awards at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022

Recognition given to Tencent Cloud for its work empowering major organizations in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, has won three major awards at the recently held Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022 in recognition of its excellent cloud services and infrastructure technologies. As a prestigious awards program in the region, the Asian Technology Excellence Awards is dedicated to outstanding technological projects and innovations by exceptional companies in their respective industries.

The awards highlight Tencent Cloud’s contribution in helping streamline the operations of Southeast Asian organizations, with the leading cloud service provider winning the Indonesia Technology Excellence Award for Infrastructure Technology – Financial Services; the Thailand Technology Excellence Award for Cloud – Media & Entertainment; and the Philippines Technology Excellence Award for Cloud – Financial Services.

The Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022 aims to recognise exceptional companies that are riding the digital disruption wave and leading the technological revolution and digital transformation journeys in their respective industries.

Krittee Manoleehagul, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for Southeast Asia, said, “Tencent Cloud is honored to have received three accolades at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022. These awards serve as proof of Tencent Cloud’s high-performance, high-quality and highly reliable cloud services, demonstrated in our work with companies such as Ookbee and Bank Neo Commerce. We look forward to assisting more businesses and organizations in Southeast Asia and around the world, providing secure and stable platforms to help them in their digital journeys.”

Best-in-Class Banking with Bank Neo Commerce, Through Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud has worked with Bank Neo Commerce (BNC) in Indonesia to achieve its goal of entering a new era of optimizing digital services, providing maximum convenience and comfort for its customers. With the help of the collaboration, BNC has seen an explosive growth in users, while also becoming a significant part of the rise in digital financial services.

Addressing challenges such as massive data, high-frequency transactions and insufficient data architecture, BNC enlisted the assistance of Tencent Cloud’s TDSQL, its comprehensive distributed database solution, to construct its upgraded database.

TDSQL is a financial-certificated infrastructure featuring strong consistency, high availability and performance, a global deployment architecture, distributed horizontal scaling, and enterprise-grade security. The database also serves as a crucial foundation for BNC’s digital services and offerings, without the worries brought by costly commercial databases.

Moreover, TDSQL assures BNC of quality boosts in professional reliability, security and experience. It supports comprehensive features for data backup, disaster recovery, and quick upgrade features. TDSQL’s consistency, availability, and performance have provided strong support for BNC’s business explosive growth in 2021 as it acquires 20 million users and 35 million accounts within a year.

Ookbee and Tencent Cloud Bring People Together Through Entertainment

In the field of media and entertainment, Tencent Cloud has also provided a technology platform for startup Ookbee, a company based in Thailand offering applications ranging from online novels and music streaming to video-on-demand, catering to the younger generation across Southeast Asia. The company has grown to having more than 10 million users in the past year.

To more efficiently serve its growing number of users, Ookbee utilizes Tencent Cloud’s platforms to achieve its three goals: to have a proven technology platform to support its innovative, community interactivity; to have innovative communication tools to engage among users; and to have a stable and scalable cloud platform to maintain a good user experience.

Tencent Cloud has been providing a wide range of cloud services to Ookbee, including TencentDB for MongoDB, Cloud Virtual Machine, Cloud Object Storage, Content Delivery Network, Game Multimedia Engine, Tencent Real-Time Communications, Video-on-Demand, Cloud Streaming Services and more. Tencent Cloud also offers many SDKs where Ookbee can integrate and even make their application more advanced.

With the help of Tencent Cloud, Ookbee successfully strengthened its platforms and solidified its position as the platform for groups of people with common interests across the region.

An E-Wallet’s Secure and Reliable Payment Services Guaranteed via Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud has provided support to a leading digital payments company in the Philippines to accelerate its authentication process and enhance its business operation. Tencent Cloud involved multiple product teams and industry partners to ensure the successful delivery of the project, while going a step further by improving the e-wallet’s identity verification accuracy, adding a web-supported solution, and offering a special charging mode to help the company be one step ahead of their competition. With the help of Tencent Cloud, the company was able to strengthen its platform security and stability.

Tencent Cloud in Southeast Asia emphasizes its focus on key industries such as entertainment, banking and financial institutions, retail, e-commerce, games, and education. To meet a diverse range of customer needs across the industries, the company has deployed over 400 industry-leading cloud solutions and products. Furthermore, the company also has an extensive growing infrastructure network with 70 availability zones in 26 regions. In Southeast Asia alone, there are four data centers in Singapore, two in Indonesia, and another two in Thailand to address the ever-growing customer demands.

