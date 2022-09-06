AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from Sinquefield Cup Currently Being Held at the Saint Louis Chess Club

PRNewswire September 6, 2022

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On Monday, September 5, 2022, Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world chess champion and Grand Chess Tour wildcard player, elected to withdraw from the Sinquefield Cup, currently being held at the Saint Louis Chess Club in Saint Louis, MO through September 12, 2022.

“A player’s decision to withdraw from a tournament is a personal decision, and we respect Magnus’ choice, ” said Tony Rich, Executive Director of Saint Louis Chess Club. “We look forward to hosting Magnus at a future event in Saint Louis.”

Rich continued: “The Sinquefield Cup, as do all Grand Chess Tour events, feature the best chess players across the globe. We look forward to crowning a champion at the conclusion of this year’s tournament.”

The Sinquefield Cup is one of the longest running and most prestigious international chess tournaments to be held in the United States and features a $350,000 total prize fund. It also serves as the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour, a circuit of international events featuring the world’s best chess players.

For more information, visit grandchesstour.org.

SOURCE Saint Louis Chess Club

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.