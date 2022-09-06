Dusit Thani Dubai brings well-being to the fore at two exciting new venues – including a vibrant Japanese roll and bowls restaurant, and the city’s first ever dry bar

Open now, MaKiRa and NoLo demonstrate the hotel’s commitment to delivering lifestyle experiences that delight the senses on multiple levels while offering health benefits too.

BANGKOK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dusit Thani Dubai, a renowned five-star hotel operated by Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, is giving healthy dining and drinking a delicious, creative twist at two new venues that offer maximum taste with minimal guilt for health-conscious individuals and mindful drinkers.

Adding to the hotel’s already renowned culinary offerings, including, amongst others, Benjarong Thai restaurant, 24th St. World Street Food, and Jones the Grocer, the new openings include MaKiRa – a Japanese rolls and bowls destination highlighting the finest ingredients – and NoLo – the first non-alcoholic bar in Dubai.

Located on the hotel’s ground floor and decorated with multi-coloured Japanese umbrellas, Uchiwa Fans, and colourful Furoshiki Boxes, MaKiRa fuses the flavours and techniques that hallmark the traditional and modern cultures of Japan into one exciting dining experience with a bright, quirky, and playful vibe.

Using the finest local and imported ingredients and taking inspiration from two of Japan’s most beloved dishes – Maki and Ramen – the restaurant’s chefs create a wide range of wraps, flavoursome broths, and healthy bowls. A lively open kitchen adds a vibrant touch of theatre to the dining experience – especially for those who opt to sit overlooking the action at the countertop.

Here, mindful diners can tuck into a thoughtfully curated healthy selection of salads, poke and chirashi (seasoned sushi), with highlights such as Tuna Poke (quinoa, charred pineapple, edamame, snow peas, and red radish served with Bloody Mary dressing) and New Style Chirashi (sushi rice, salmon, tuna, octopus, hamachi, takuwan, hajikame and wasabi soy dressing).

Other tempting signature items include, amongst others, Aburi Truffle Wagyu Roll (wagyu beef slices, avocado, truffle kewpie, crispy onions and yakiniku sauce), Torched Salmon Uramaki Roll (salmon tartar, cucumber, truffle kewpie and teriyaki glaze), Tan Tan Ramen (creamy chicken broth with spicy minced chicken and crispy garlic oil), and the Thai-inspired Tom Yum Ramen (coconut milk enriched classic tom yum broth with shrimps and crispy garlic oil). Dishes range from USD12 to USD20.

Located on the 24th floor with an impressive view of the city, meanwhile, new bar NoLo offers the same heady vibes as a traditional cocktail bar with one big exception – the glasses are not filled with alcohol but with well-mixed and inventive craft 0% cocktails that taste just as good as the real thing.

Fully embracing its name – a portmanteau of No (standing for no alcohol) and Lo (with multiple interpretations, such as low worries, love for self, loyal to wellness, depending on the intentions and aspirations of each guest) – NoLo aims to redefine cocktail culture by delivering a delicious alternative for the young and adventurous, experienced and wise, and anyone seeking to socialise, bar-style, without alcohol.

Decked out with modern art, quirky ornaments, and wrought-iron chandeliers draped with beautiful hanging greenery, the bar features 240 sq m of cosy nooks and crannies where guests can sink into colourful velvet-swathed seats and taste their way through a long list of alcohol-free classic and experimental concoctions exclusively created in partnership with Lyre’s, the world’s leading independent non-alcoholic spirits brand.

Expertly crafted and creatively presented, the alcohol-free concoctions include highlights such as Lavender Bees Knees Royale (Lyre’s London Dry, lemon juice, lavender honey, Lyre’s Classico Grande), Immune Highball (Lyre’s Italian Spritz, ginger turmeric honey syrup, fresh orange juice, lemon juice), Smoked Honeycomb Old Fashioned (Lyre’s American Malt, smoked honey syrup, non-alco aromatic bitters), Spice Date Espresso Martini (Lyre’s Dark Cane, cold espresso, spice date syrup), and Thai Basil Smash (Lyre’s London Dry, Thai basil and lemongrass shrub, Lyre’s Classico). A bar snack menu is also available, offering inspired bites such as Tandoori chicken bao, Salt and pepper calamari, and Shrimps avo taco. Drinks and snacks start from just USD12.

“At Dusit Thani Dubai, we don’t respond to trends; we prefer to create and lead them ourselves,” said Mr Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President – Operations, Dusit International, and General Manager of Dusit Thani Dubai. “Fully embracing well-being as one of the four key pillars of Dusit Graciousness, and recognising that an increasing number of consumers are prioritising health and wellness, we are committed to delivering experiences that delight our guests on multiple levels while offering healthy benefits too. By introducing Dubai’s first dry bar, NoLo, and the unique and creative Japanese rolls and bowls experience at MaKiRa, we are really taking healthy drinking and dining to whole new levels of taste, and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy these unique and memorable experiences with us.”

MaKiRa opens daily for lunch (12:00 – 15:00) and dinner (17:00 – 23:00). NoLo opens every evening from 17:00 – 01:00. For more information, please visit www.dusit.com/dusitthani-dubai/dining

About Dusit Thani Dubai

Dusit Thani Dubai is an iconic 5-star luxury hotel that captures the essence of Thailand in the vibrant centre of this cosmopolitan city, the jewel of the UAE.

The hotel is strategically located just five minutes from Dubai’s main business hub, within walking distance from the nearest metro station and just 15 minutes from the airport. In addition, the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and the world’s largest shopping mall, The Dubai Mall, are just a short distance from Dusit Thani.

Enjoy jaw-dropping views of Dubai’s futuristic skyline while relaxing in the comfort of Thai elegance and grandeur in one of fully renovated luxurious rooms or suites. Sample thoughtfully prepared dishes inspired by flavours spanning the globe at one of the hotel’s seven dining and entertainment outlets, have a pampering and revitalising spa treatment at Namm Spa, or soak away your cares at the rooftop pool.

Location: 133 Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai 23335

E: [email protected]; T: 04 343 3333; M: +971 54 584 2229

Facebook: facebook.com/dusitthanidubai

Instagram: instagram.com/dusitthanidubai

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit www.dusit-international.com.

SOURCE Dusit International