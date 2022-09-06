OGA X MOGSEC 2022 TO FOSTER GREATER COLLABORATION AMONG INDUSTRY PLAYERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The upcoming OGA X MOGSEC 2022 exhibition and conference to be held from 13 to 15 September in Malaysia, marks a strong comeback for the industry. Despite the extreme challenges in the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event is expected to see the participation of over 260 exhibitors, both local and international, exceeding initial expectations.

There will be over 1,000 brands represented including eight country pavilions from Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Korea, Scotland, Singapore, the United States and United Kingdom.

OGA X MOGSEC 2022, a combination of the biennial 6th Malaysia Oil & Gas Services Exhibition and Conference (MOGSEC 2022) and the biennial 18th Oil and Gas Asia (OGA 2022) brings together key stakeholders including governments, industry associations, petrochemical producers, technology and solution providers, brand owners, and other players who are part of the energy supply chain, including national energy company, PETRONAS.

PETRONAS is the event’s Corporate Partner, and is also sponsoring the SME and Innovation pavilions, as well as the OGSE Innovation Awards. The OGSE participants of both pavilions enjoy a special rate, and this is to encourage more OGSE players to participate and join the discussions on pressing issues affecting the industry post-pandemic. These issues include the changing business and demand landscape, energy transition, climate change actions as well as technology and innovation.

President of the Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC), Syed Saggaf Syed Ahmad said that with PETRONAS’ support, more OGSE companies can participate in the SME and Innovation Pavilions, and alongside OGA, providing them the opportunity to do business and network with buyers and visitors on an international platform. “This is very important to draw attention to the capability of Malaysia’s OGSE players and further reinforce Malaysia as the Oil, Gas & Energy industry hub of the region.

“We are grateful for the presence of PETRONAS in the exhibition , which has created a lot of excitement amongst (OGSE) companies. MOGSC is looking forward to a closer collaboration with PETRONAS for any matters related to the health of the industry and being involved in MOGSEC is a step in the right direction,” he added.

“It is PETRONAS’ hope that OGA X MOGSEC 2022 will also encourage a greater collaboration between the OGSE sector and technology partners as such partnerships would enable the access to cross-industry experiences, insights and knowledge.” said Freida Amat, Vice President of Group Procurement, PETRONAS.

“Continuous efforts are focused on enhancing the capability of industry players towards a longer-term impact. This is valuable in our journey towards building a progressive and resilient industry that is able to withstand future challenges.” she added.

Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia, Gerard Leeuwenburgh said: “Informa Markets, as the event organiser, is delighted with the robust response from the market. The collaboration of PETRONAS, MOGSC and Informa shows a unified voice towards solidifying Malaysia as the Oil, Gas & Energy industry hub of the region. We will continue to work to ensure that all participants at OGA X MOGSEC 2022 will have a conducive environment to facilitate the best outcomes possible in business opportunities, visibility and more.”

For more information, visit www.oilandgas-asia.com.

Subscribe to our Social Media Accounts or Newsletters to get updates on the event.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilandgasasiaofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oil-and-gas-asia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oilandgasasiaseries/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OGA2021

SOURCE OGA x MOGSEC 2022