Alpian partners with Visa to offer innovative, digital, and smart payment solutions for Switzerland

PRNewswire September 6, 2022

GENEVA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Alpian SA (“Alpian”), Switzerland’s first digital private bank, today announces its partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. With this step Alpian has become a Principal Member of Visa, allowing the company to issue its exclusive metal debit card in Switzerland.

Alpian Logo

 

With the partnership made official, Alpian can now issue its premium, intelligent metal debit card offering across Switzerland. The pairing of an exclusive metal debit card with a multi-currency current account (CHF, EUR, GBP and USD) and real-time foreign exchange capabilities with no handling fees gives each Alpian client a unique, elegant, and cost-effective means to facilitate their everyday banking needs both within Switzerland and abroad. As a member of the Visa network, Alpian’s debit card is accepted in over 200 countries and regions and at more than 100 million merchant locations[1] worldwide.

The official initiation of the partnership follows the granting of a full Swiss banking license from FINMA and the successful completion of a Series B+ financing round of CHF 19 million. Both milestones have enabled Alpian to launch its services to select members of its waitlist, with a launch to the general public of Switzerland planned before the end of 2022.

Schuyler Weiss, CEO of Alpian, commented:

“At Alpian we are committed to delivering a premium service to each and every one of our clients. The capabilities, sophistication, and stability of the Visa enterprise enables Alpian to deliver just that in its card offering. Visa has been one of Alpian’s most long-standing and trusted partners, and we are excited to take our next steps with them by our side.”

Santosh Ritter, Country Manager Switzerland & Liechtenstein, Visa, stated:

“The joint journey with Alpian now receiving a full FINMA banking license has been excellent. We are very much looking forward to see the first Alpian-issued Visa debit cards in the Swiss market and to continue the collaboration with this great partner to help them achieve their growth objectives in providing innovative services for all regions of Switzerland.”

[1] Includes an estimate of 20 million small businesses that utilize payment facilitators (as of September 2021)

SOURCE Alpian SA

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

