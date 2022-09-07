Trailblazing Cullen Jewellery Launches New State-Of-The-Art Website

Launched today with superior user experience in mind, multi-million-dollar Australian small business Cullen Jewellery’s widely anticipated state-of-the-art website combines its premium lab diamond and moissanite engagement ring offerings

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cullen Jewellery, a fast-growing and innovative Australian company specialising in ethical and premium lab diamond and moissanite engagement rings, is thrilled to announce the launching of its exciting new website today. The redesign’s impetus has been to add functionality that showcases Cullen Jewellery’s excellent customer service and product range.

The website aims to communicate Cullen Jewellery’s brand values and includes several new features, such as:

A comprehensive ring builder that facilitates choice and can isolate the diamond from the ring (https://cullenjewellery.com/pages/ring-builder)

Interactive 3D videos that show each diamond at 100x magnification in a controlled environment to streamline comparisons

A technologically advanced interface that is faster than ever and verifies diamond certificates in real time

The launching is a testament to Cullen Jewellery’s relentless drive to innovate and be at the forefront of upcoming technology. “The customer’s experience, which this new website serves in a personalised way, has guided us throughout this redesign process. The website’s first-rate functionality will blow away couples and demonstrates our big ambitions,” said Director Jordan Cullen.

“Consumer preferences are moving away from outdated mined diamonds and the harm they cause, as well as the typical clunky and haughty retail experience. We now offer the best of both worlds: exclusively carrying ethical lab diamond and moissanite engagement rings on the most innovative platform in the market.”

Cullen Jewellery invites customers to navigate its new website, which it will regularly update to ensure an exceptional shopping experience. For more information on Cullen Jewellery and to view the site, please visit www.cullenjewellery.com.

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to improve people’s lives by offering an ethical and accessible premium alternative for engagement rings. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, it is a fast-growing and innovative company specialising in ethical, high-quality, and bespoke lab-grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings.

Cullen Jewellery is committed to operating fairly and sustainably through its use of recycled metals and exclusively lab-grown gemstones. Its affordable products empower generations, as people can live and embody their values with traceable, conflict-free, eco-friendly, and sustainable jewellery. For more information, please visit cullenjewellery.com and @cullenjewellery on Instagram.

Media Contact: Noah Cherkaoui, [email protected]

SOURCE Cullen Jewellery