AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

NEW RESEARCH BY SAPIA.AI SHOWS NLP IS THE NEXT FRONTIER IN UNDERSTANDING PEOPLE

PRNewswire September 8, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sapia Labs, the R&D arm of global AI company Sapia.ai, has published groundbreaking research showing the power of Natural Language Processing (NLP) to accurately infer personality traits via text-based structured interviews.

This latest research, Explainable Personality Prediction Using Answers to Open-Ended Interview Questions, places Sapia at the forefront of innovation in the field of assessment via NLP.

The study found a strong average correlation of r=0.37 (p < 0.001), across the six HEXACO personality dimensions, between self-rated and AI-inferred trait scores – suggesting that Sapia’s NLP technology can accurately infer personality traits from language.

The accuracy of Sapia Labs’ research – and its assessment capabilities – is thanks to the integration of its first-party dataset with Google’s BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers), the leading natural language pre-training algorithm.

The fine-tuned version is called InterviewBERT, an innovation that comprises a learning base of 3 million interview question answers, 330 million words, and a sample size of 47 countries. The result is a best-in-class algorithm for representing the contextual meaning of words in interview responses that is then used to infer personality traits, as discussed in the paper.

Dr Buddhi Jayatilleke, Sapia Chief Data Scientist, said the research proves Sapia technology is making personality assessments more accessible, and removing the subjective biases involved in human interviewer judgment of candidate personality.

“Language has long been seen as a source of truth for personality. Our work shows written interview responses encode personality signals predictive of “fit” for a job,” Dr Jayatilleke said.

“This is really exciting, as text-chat provides a much better familiar experience for candidates compared to traditional forms of assessments. We see this in our own candidate feedback that is overwhelmingly positive. Candidates love the asynchronous and blind chat experience.”

Barb Hyman, Sapia CEO and founder, said the impact of this innovation is enormous for anyone looking to leverage AI tools built on ethical science.

“Our AI’s ability to understand the contextual meaning of words in a job interview and then accurately infer personality traits in an explainable manner makes us the smartest chat-based interviewer on the market,” Hyman said.

Hyman said that Sapia had created a new fairer way of assessing people, blind to subjective human judgment, consistent across all candidates and actively tested for known biases.

“CV data, even when anonymised, is full of biased data points around education, experience and gender – which can be inferred even when not stated explicitly,” Hyman said.

“This is why some of the most trusted consumer brands in the world use our AI technology to find the best talent without bias.”

Alongside the groundbreaking NLP developments, the paper also addresses Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) – a set of processes and methods allowing human users to comprehend and trust the results and output of AI. The use of natural language further increases the level of transparency as humans can easily interpret the interview responses compared to other forms of assessments such as video and game based AI.

Sapia customers include some of the most trusted consumer brands in the world, including the Qantas Group and Woolworths Group.

Research

About Sapia

Sapia’s mission is to help companies unlock and engage talent at scale. Using the world’s first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world’s largest source of 1st party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, we turn simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast and give every candidate an experience they love.

Contacts

Barb Hyman [email protected]
Dr Buddhi Jayatilleke [email protected]

SOURCE Sapia.ai

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.