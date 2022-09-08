AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
2022 China-Japan-ROK Forum on Women in Science Held in Beijing

PRNewswire September 8, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 China-Japan-ROK Forum on Women in Science was held in Beijing on September 2. The forum is co-hosted by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) and Korean Academy of Science and Technology (KAST). ZHANG Yuzhuo, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Secretary of CAST, Member of Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), delivered opening remarks.

QIAO Jie, Executive Vice President of Peking University, Member of CAE; Keiko Torii, Chairman of the Committee of External Experts for “Brilliant Female Researchers Award (The Jun Ashida Award) “; Kim Soyoung, Professor of KAIST Graduate School of Science and Technology Policy, Member of KAST, gave keynote speeches respectively on “Practice and Rethink of Cultivating Women in Science”, “Promoting Women in STEM in Japan. Why, how?” and “More than Fixing Numbers:How to Retain & Advance Women in STEM? “.

At the panel discussion, female representatives from CAST, Chinese Academy of Sciences(CAS), Zhejiang University of China,JST, Tohoku University of Japan, the Catholic University of Korea, Yonsei University of the ROK and China Office of UN Women and UNDP, shared their observations and practices on the topics of “Experiences and practices for encouraging, cultivating and supporting women scientists” and “The role of women scientists in achieving the SDGs”. They talked about setting up role models for female researchers and students, enhancing the leadership of female scientists, supporting and rewarding exceptional young female scientists, as well as helping women in science balance their professional and family responsibilities.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the ROK, the forum creates a fantastic opportunity for research institutions of China, Japan, and the ROK, as well as international organizations, including the International Science Council(ISC), to discuss and explore how to foster a favorable ecosystem for women in science to grow and develop. 

SOURCE China Association for Science and Technology

