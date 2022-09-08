Incode & TOTM Technologies Form Strategic Partnership to Meet Accelerated Demand for Omnichannel Identity Experiences in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Incode, the next-generation identity verification platform, today announced that it has forged a partnership with TOTM Technologies as its reseller, to offer one of the world’s most powerful identity solutions, Incode Omni, to the Indonesian market as part of its Asia Pacific expansion.

Incode is a Fintech Power 50 company and industry leader in privacy-centric identity verification for global enterprises. The Omni platform is used by the world’s largest financial institutions, governments, marketplaces, hotels and hospitals to customize their user experience, at scale while drastically reducing security and fraud risk. With its unique passive liveness technology, word class facial recognition, and advanced deep learning techniques, Incode Omni meets the most stringent compliance and security standards for global brands such as JumeirahTM Hotels, Rappi, and Citi.

Indonesia is a key market for Incode and TOTM Technologies in Asia Pacific. Indonesian enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation to address a growing base of digitally savvy mobile-first users who are demanding frictionless onboarding processes and a simpler experience. According to Statista, 72% of Indonesians are smartphone users while close to 73% now have internet access. What’s more, the pandemic added 21 million new digital consumers, with the majority (72%) from non-metropolitan areas.

As an end-to-end identity management and biometrics products provider, TOTM Technologies powers enterprises with digital identity and onboarding solutions spanning use cases such as national identity, fintech and finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure access control. TOTM Technologies recognizes identity as a key that opens unlimited doors and is determined to broaden the horizon of Indonesian companies by bringing world-class, secure, and customer-first biometric products from Incode into the region.

Ricardo Amper, Founder and CEO of Incode, said, “We are proud to team with a widely recognized partner like TOTM Technologies. TOTM Technologies’ technical expertise and experience, large customer base, and understanding of a big Asian market like Indonesia are unparalleled in the region. With its support, I expect nothing less than hyper-growth in Indonesia as we continue our global expansion into Asia Pacific.”

Allen Ganz, Vice President of Business Development, Incode, said, “TOTM Technologies has a strong track record in helping enterprises transform their business operations with next-generation biometric and identity solutions, coupled with strong technical support across many shared industry verticals. Our first in Asia Pacific, this partnership is a milestone in our global channel roadmap where we aggressively expand our partner ecosystem to meet the demand for our offerings.”

Pierre Prunier, CEO and Executive Director of TOTM Technologies, said, “Indonesian businesses are showing great interest in identity verification and management solutions, especially with the acceleration of digitalization due to the pandemic. We are confident that Incode’s best-in-breed solutions and disruptive technology will deliver the secure, frictionless, and differentiated user experience that our customers are prioritizing and are looking to offer in their highly competitive sectors.”

About Incode Technologies, Inc.

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world’s largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode’s end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with a number of the world’s biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

About TOTM Technologies

TOTM Technologies provides end-to-end identity management and biometrics products, powering Digital Identity and Digital Onboarding solutions. That includes NIST-rated core biometrics matching software that is proven in ultra large-scale identity deployments. The TOTM group transacts over 250 thousand identities daily, whilst having helped to onboard some 370 million identities in the world’s most populous countries such as Indonesia.

TOTM’s in-house expertise comprises innovators, disruptors and technologists providing best-of-breed, integrated and highly-scalable solutions that span across domains and use-cases such as national ID, automated border control, finance & fintech, healthcare and critical infrastructure access control. For more information, visit http://totmtechnologies.com/.

