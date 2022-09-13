Tencent Cloud Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Web3.0 Company Strange Universe Technology to Co-Create Seamless Virtual World Experience

Working together to create an integrated, hybrid, and efficient virtual reality technology platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Strange Universe Technology, a Singapore-based Web 3.0 company, to explore various opportunities in creating experiences in the virtual world. The agreement also aims to create an immersive and integrated platform that helps businesses adapt and thrive in a virtual environment.

Both parties agree to collaborate in various areas, potentially integrating Tencent Cloud’s comprehensive virtual world-related products and cloud solutions into Strange Universe’s platform. One of the Tencent Cloud’s offerings available to Strange Universe is the one-stop solution Virtual Interactive Space (VIS), which is based on real-time cloud rendering technology. Combined with Tencent Cloud’s Tencent Real Time Communication (TRTC), Game Multimedia Engine (GME), and digital avatar products and services, VIS also provides multi-scene virtual space delivery capabilities covering virtual live broadcasts, virtual conferences, and exhibitions as well as events, among others, allowing businesses to easily build up various scenario templates.

Prior to the agreement, Tencent Cloud has already provided Strange Universe with a range of IaaS products to support its operations in the virtual world. The newly signed MoU further strengthened both companies’ relationship and commitment to helping create a more immersive and interactive virtual community.

Krittee Manoleehagul, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for Southeast Asia, said, “As the physical and digital spaces emerge, more businesses have started looking to adapt and integrate their services in virtual worlds. Tencent Cloud has always been committed to assisting companies’ digital journeys through virtual world-related products and cloud solutions, and we look forward to working with Strange Universe Technology to open more doors of opportunities in creating a virtual world experience. We also aim to provide support for more companies and organizations as they adapt to the convergence of real-world and virtual realms.”

Edmund Ooi, Chief Executive Officer, Strange Universe Technology, said, “As a Web3.0 company dedicated to exploring creative ideas in digital identity, practicality and interoperability, we are pleased to be working with Tencent Cloud in building an immersive virtual space. Our goal is to provide an integrated hybrid and efficient virtual reality technology platform, and by leveraging the highly reliable, high-quality and secure solutions of Tencent Cloud, we have taken significant steps towards achieving our mission.“

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

About Strange Universe Technology

Headquartered in Singapore, Strange Universe is a high-tech company focusing on AR / VR / MR technology and market creativity. It is committed to bringing extraordinary value and wonderful experience through the innovation of products, platforms and services. With the development of web3.0 metaverse platform – EOsu world, we aim to become a global leader in the emerging virtual hybrid field of the exhibition industry.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud