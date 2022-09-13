AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Initiative released at 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum to boost dev. of shipping logistics sector

PRNewswire September 13, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — An initiative was released on Friday at the 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicking off Thursday in Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province, calling on shipping logistics firms to strive to maintain unimpeded supply chains and serve the domestic and international economic flows.

To achieve the goals, the 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum Xiamen Initiative, jointly released by related organizations from shipping logistics sectors around the world, proposes to further build a multi-cooperation pattern and a multi-party cooperation mechanism to better serve domestic and international economic connectivity and exchanges.

It also proposes to strengthen infrastructure construction and management and collaboration to jointly promote the construction of the Silk Road Maritime platform and give full play to the roles of ports as hubs, pursue digital and green development, build first-class logistics facilities and shipping hubs, enhance innovation, and vigorously improve service capabilities and professional levels, so as to better serve the domestic market and a higher-level opening-up.

Silk Road Maritime is a shipping-themed international comprehensive logistics service brand and platform for the Belt and Road construction, and is founded on December 2018. The Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum has been held for four consecutive sessions since 2019, and strives to become an international exchange and cooperation platform serving the joint construction of the Belt and Road.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329929.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

