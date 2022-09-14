AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Magical Fairies Arrive in Black Desert Mobile

PRNewswire September 14, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ –Pearl Abyss announced today that the new “Fairy” content has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Special events will run to help Adventurers build relationships with their fairies.

Fairies are magical creatures who serve as companions in Black Desert Mobile. With the new side story “Fairy”, Adventurers can obtain a baby fairy with six traits: cheerful, honest, relaxed, bold, creative, and friendly. Trait points can be raised or lowered through various interactions to shape the personality and appearance of adult fairies.

When fairies transform into adulthood, various features become available. Adventurers can use “Adventure” to obtain rewards after a certain period of time, “Album” to save memories of the fairies’ growth and encounters, and “Study” to increase Intellect by studying items gifted to their fairies. Fairies can also spend Intellect to learn a variety of skills. 

To commemorate the Fairies update, a number of in-game events will be held. A premium login event will be available until October 10 in which Adventurers can receive special rewards including Black Pearls and a Tier 6 Pet Chest. Until September 26, the Fairy’s Adventure board game will offer a Neruda Shen Ancient Secret Chest and an Adventurer’s Primal Accessory Chest.

Watch the Fairy trailer here and visit Black Desert Mobile‘s official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 50 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console. 

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.