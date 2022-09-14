AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Huawei Connect 2022 to explore unleashing digital productivity

PRNewswire September 14, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Connect 2022, the global leading provider of ICT infrastructure’s annual flagship event, will kick off on September 21 in Bangkok, Thailand, to explore the latest ICT innovations and strategies for shared success with customers and partners worldwide.

Themed “Unleash Digital”, this year’s Huawei Connect will share where industry digitalization is heading, what opportunities it brings, and how digital technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G can be practically applied in different industry scenarios to fully unleash their value.

This is also the first time this annual flagship event goes a global tour. After debuting in Thailand, Huawei Connect will be held in Dubai and Paris in October, and come to Shenzhen, China in November to sum up.

“On behalf of Huawei, I would like to invite you to attend Huawei Connect 2022. This year’s event will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from September 19 to 21, complete with live broadcasts and the opportunity to connect with industry experts,” said Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei in the invitation.

Speakers and experts from the ICT industry will dive into challenges that governments and enterprises face at all stages of their digital transformation journey, from digitalizing offices to production, to industrial support and core operational systems.

Huawei will also take the opportunity to introduce a number of ICT products, portfolios, and solutions designed to meet the needs of various industry scenarios. It will give a sneak peek at new groundbreaking innovations, as well as best practices and results from our work with customers and partners around the world.

“Together, we can build a sound ecosystem for open collaboration and shared success, and we look forward to exploring this further with you,” said Ken Hu.

Huawei Connect is Huawei’s annual flagship event for the global ICT industry. It aims to serve as an open and collaborative platform where KOLs, business leaders, technical experts, pioneering companies, ecosystem partners, application service providers, and developers can gather to drive the development of the industry and foster an open and robust ecosystem for shared success.

SOURCE Huawei Connect

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.