IR Joins Zoom ISV Partner Program to Enhance Collaboration Experience

PRNewswire September 14, 2022
  • The association benefits large enterprises that need added visibility and detailed insights into their communications and collaboration ecosystem.

SYDNEY, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced new integrations with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This partnership will benefit organizations that operate communication and collaboration ecosystems from multiple vendors, optimize performance and deliver a seamless end-user experience.

Large, global enterprises, typically deploy different collaboration tools from multiple vendors to meet the diverse communication needs of the modern workplace. Nearly 80% of workers used collaboration tools for work in 2021, up from just over half of workers in 2019, according to the Gartner, Inc. Digital Worker Experience Survey.[1] Some organizations also permit using a range of personal audio and video devices. These scenarios inevitably add to the complex ecosystem IT teams need visibility across to support and maintain successfully.

“Many quality issues in communication and collaboration ecosystems originate from outside the collaboration platforms, but users of these tools feel its impact the most. IR Collaborate provides a single-pane-of-glass view of the ecosystem to enable IT teams to optimize the end-user experience,” said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

“Zoom’s enterprise customers often operate complex IT ecosystems consisting of multiple technology vendors that require native monitoring tools for effective support and maintenance. Together, IR and Zoom simplify those complexities by providing a single robust solution for IT organizations. IR adds value to Zoom and Zoom enterprise customers by delivering end-to-end visibility across the IT multi-vendor ecosystems along with the Zoom UCaaS platform, which includes the workloads of Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat, Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars and Zoom Rooms,” said Mitch Ricks, ISV Integrator Leader, Zoom.

IR Collaborate is a comprehensive experience and performance management solution that provides end-to-end visibility and insights into Communication & Collaboration and Contact Center ecosystems. IR Collaborate extends visibility and insights into meeting room and collaboration spaces, personal audio and video devices, networks and Session Border Controllers (SBCs) across the ecosystem, making it a convenient and powerful solution for IT teams responsible for maintaining the technology stack. IR delivers additional value by simplifying troubleshooting through ecosystem visualizations.

[1] https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-08-23-gartner-survey-reveals-44-percent-rise-in-workers-use-of-collaboration-tools-since-2019

 

 

SOURCE IR

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

