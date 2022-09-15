AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
VyOS Gets Featured as a Fast Mover and a Challenger in GigaOm Radar for Network Operating Systems

PRNewswire September 15, 2022

POWAY, California, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — VyOS Networks Corporation, the company that develops the VyOS Network Platform and provides support services, announced today that it was featured as a challenger and a fast mover in GigaOm Radar for network operating systems reports for SMB, enterprise and cloud/managed service provider segments.  The full report is available to everyone interested upon request.

“We are proud to get featured in GigaOm Radar reports this year again. We are glad that our effort to provide our customers with a stable and feature-rich platform is recognized,” says Yuriy Andamasov, VyOS Networks Corporation CEO.

“There is more to VyOS than market reports cover, however. GigaOm Radar makes a comparison of products where their use cases overlap. Still, VyOS also covers unique use cases that other vendors don’t, such as custom embedded hardware support and modification of VyOS itself,” adds Daniil Baturin, VyOS Networks Corporation CTO.

About VyOS

VyOS is an open-source network operating system. Its slogan is “a universal router” because it supports multiple deployment scenarios and roles: bare-metal hardware from small boards to large servers, all popular virtualization platforms including VMware, KVM, and Microsoft Hyper-V, and multi-cloud support for major hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. 

VyOS supports multiple dynamic routing protocols via FRRouting, various VPN protocols, and other network routing and security features, available through a unified stateful CLI and an HTTP API for management automation.

About VyOS Networks Corporation

VyOS Networks Corporation is a company started by the VyOS open-source project founders and maintainers to provide services for it and ensure sustainable development.

Contact:  Roman, [email protected]; Phone :+16194320570

 

SOURCE VyOS Networks Corporation

