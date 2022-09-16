AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Doo Group Affiliate, Doo Prime Showcases Extensive Investment Solutions At The iFX Expo Asia 2022 In Thailand

PRNewswire September 17, 2022

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Group’s affiliate and world-leading fintech broker, Doo Prime, made a successful appearance in the largest B2B conference, the iFX Expo Asia 2022 held at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World in Bangkok, Thailand from 14th  to 15th September 2022.  The iFX Expo has been the forefront of the financial markets of Europe, Asia and the Middle East for over a decade.

Doo Prime Presents Solutions At iFX Expo Asia 2022

A team of handpicked experts were stationed at the booth where we exhibited our internationally recognized financial products and services, including our extensive products, ultra-low spreads, seamless executions and advanced trading tools.

Being one of the prominent exhibitors, Doo Prime showcased some of their extensive solutions and portfolio to esteemed guests which included regulated services with over 10,000 CFD trading products including Securities, Futures, Forex, Commodities, Precious Metals, and Stock Indices.

Meanwhile, we also highlighted Doo Group’s diverse range of financial services and unparalleled partnership programs alongside various successful stories from our partners from across the globe. Doo Clearing (Doo Prime’s affiliate) was the patrons’ top choice as it stands as a global Fintech-based provider that specializes in liquidity access. 

The products and services were well received by eager enquirers from near and far. The Doo Prime booth amassed quite a crowd throughout the course of the event.

We are profoundly grateful for being a part of such a grand event and look forward to seeing you in our future endeavors.

For enquiries and further information about Doo Group, please contact us:

Hong Kong: +852 6701 2091

Email: [email protected]

Visit us at www.doogroup.com

 

SOURCE Doo Holding Group Limited

