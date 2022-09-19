AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The famous casual music game, Tiles Hop, celebrates its 500-million downloads

PRNewswire September 19, 2022

Tiles Hop claimed its milestone of 500 million downloads after four years dominating the global music games chart

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The top music game publisher, Amanotes, proudly announces the celebration of Tiles Hop hitting 500 million downloads. This marks the Vietnamese game company to become the first music game publisher that owns two 500-million downloads games, including the simple piano game, Magic Tiles 3.

Tiles Hop is a simple hold-and-drag game that matches ball movement with the rhythm of top global tracks. Endorse the trendy neon style, Tiles Hop follows the simple and casual aesthetics that attract millions of users worldwide. More than 4.5 million daily active users from 190+ countries have spent 50 billion minutes in the app to jam to more than 38,000 songs in its abundant library. In early August, Tiles Hop officially hit 500 million downloads on iOS, Android, and other supported platforms.

“We’re extremely proud of the journey Tiles Hop has come to,” said Bill Vo, CEO and co-founder of Amanotes. “Even though it’s a very simple game, it has received an incredible amount of love from users of all ages and backgrounds. Everyone at Amanotes and our partner, Inwave Studio, are humbled to celebrate this milestone.”

Launched in late 2017, the game is the collaboration between Amanotes and a Vietnam-based gaming studio, Inwave Studio. Tiles Hop consistently reigns at Top 5 most downloaded Music Games in both App Store and Google Play since September 2018.

“On our way to reach such impressive number, it was a restless and devoted journey from many teammates of Inwave and Amanotes. The success of Tiles Hop is the proof that we don’t need to follow the trend. Instead, we created it,” quoted Dung Nguyen, CEO of Inwave Studio. “This game is also the testament for the harmonious partnership between Inwave and Amanotes. We overcame the physical distance and made use of our strategic connection to co-create the best products for millions of users worldwide.”

Tiles Hop is free to download, with in-app purchases, on the App Store and Google Play Store, available here.

Tiles Hop game graphics and screenshot can be found here.

About Amanotes

Amanotes is a fast-growing music-tech company in Southeast Asia. Founded in 2014, their goal is to delight people with interactive music experiences. Some of their chart-topping music games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.

  • Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide
  • Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide (2022)
  • As of August 2022, Amanotes amassed more than 2.5 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 120 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.

About Inwave

Inwave is a young and dynamic gaming studio from Hanoi, Vietnam. Their vision is to bring forward mobile gaming experiences that reach millions of users worldwide. Their team is experienced, innovative and meticulous in developing their products. Their past successful apps are Tiles Hop and Dancing Road, marking a prospective future for the studio to reach further heights in the mobile gaming industry.

SOURCE Amanotes

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.