AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Loox Launches The First Shopify Post-Purchase Upsell Solution That Displays Photo Reviews

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Loox, the leading peer-to-peer marketing solution for Shopify merchants, announced today the release of “Loox Upsells”, a tool for ecommerce sites to increase the average order value by enabling online sellers to display photo reviews next to post-purchase upsell offers.

Loox Logo

 

The launch of Loox Upsells marks the next step for Loox to extend their innovative portfolio of products and solutions that help ecommerce brands grow by leveraging customer-generated content. Loox Upsells is the first post-purchase upsell solution in the market that makes it possible for Shopify merchants to add photo reviews and connect a visual-centric review approach with a sales solution.

“With more than 31 million Loox-collected reviews and more than $443 million USD in sales generated for our customers last year, we’re excited to launch Loox Upsells and continue to lead the next generation of peer-to-peer marketing”, says Yoni Elbaz, CEO of Loox.

Loox currently works with 100,000 Shopify merchants, including over 1,000 Shopify Plus enterprise-level brands, such as Birchbox and Zumba. With over 9,500 reviews on the Shopify App Store, Loox is one of the most popular solutions for Shopify merchants.

“The possibility to display photo reviews at Loox Upsells adds the crucial layer of social proof that many need to put them over the edge from consideration to purchase”, says Patrick Maness, VP Marketing of Gorilla Bow, an internationally recognized ecommerce company.

About Loox

Loox is the peer-to-peer marketing platform for Shopify stores. More than 100,000 merchants humanize their brand with visual reviews and referrals through Loox. Brands of all sizes use Loox to automatically collect and display photo & video reviews, resulting in boosted trust, more word of mouth & referrals, and increased customer retention & sales.

To learn more about how Loox helps your brand succeed through peer-to-peer marketing solutions, please visit https://loox.app.

Contact:
Tim Kock
[email protected]
+49 1734275006

SOURCE Loox

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.