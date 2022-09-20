AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chengdu boosting efforts for trade in services sector

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chengdu, the capital city of Southwest China’s Sichuan province, is ramping up efforts to bolster development of the trade in services sector to push forward high-quality development in the region.

So far, Chengdu has established five national export bases focusing on digital services, cultural products, IP services, human resources services and language services to inject vitality into the trade in services industry.

In the first half of 2022, the import and export volume of trade in services in Chengdu increased 24.97 percent year-on-year. The export volume of trade in services of the city increased 47.04 percent year-on-year. Its digital products import and export volume increased 20 percent from the previous year and the import and export volume of IP royalties increased 101.37 percent.

Local officials said the establishment of the five platforms played an irreplaceable role in promoting the development of Chengdu’s trade in services sector.

The Ministry of Commerce further certified 40 national professional service export bases in March to support the export of four types of services. They are human resources, geographical information, language and IP services.

The Chengdu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, also known as CDHT, was recognized as a professional IP service export base. The Chengdu Human Resources Service Industrial Park and Sichuan Lan-Bridge Information Technology was recognized as a professional human resources service export base and a professional language service export base, respectively.

Officials from the Chengdu commerce bureau said the development of professional service export bases will help the trade in services industry of the city to develop toward larger-scale and more intensive operations.

Companies with strong competitiveness, market influence and innovation capacity will benefit from those platforms. They will also bolster the overall performance and strength of the trade in services industry of Chengdu.

Supported by the Chengdu government, trade in service enterprises are attaching greater attention to new products development and innovation to maintain sustainable development.

In May this year, the Chengdu Human Resources Service Industrial Park invited 13 human resources service providers including Risfond and OPT to form the nonofficial alliance named the West Headhunting Valley Alliance. The alliance will support Chengdu in constructing the China West Headhunting Valley, which will feature 100 influential human resources service providers and 30,000 professionals in the CDHT.

SOURCE Chengdu Commerce Bureau

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

