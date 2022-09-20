AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jacqueline Shi: Huawei Cloud Stresses “By Local, For Local” to Drive Digital Transformation

PRNewswire September 20, 2022

BANGKOK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On September 19, HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud’s Global Marketing and Sales Service, stressed Huawei Cloud’s commitment to the goal of “By Local, For Local” in fostering a strong ecosystem for digitalization. Huawei Cloud believes that it is only when the local ecosystem grows, can digital transformation grow, and in a healthy and sustainable way.

Huawei Cloud continues to provide leading digital technologies for users around the world, enabling enterprises and developers to better achieve digital development. To better provide local services, Huawei Cloud continues to build one global network to deliver high-quality cloud services with consistent experience. In the Asia Pacific since 2018, Huawei Cloud has operated local nodes in Singapore and Malaysia, and is the first public cloud provider to do so in Thailand. Huawei Cloud builds 3AZ data centers in Bangkok, Chonburi, and Samut Prakan, and provides website and consulting services in Thai.

In addition, Huawei Cloud and partners build a digital industry ecosystem by all and for all. Huawei Cloud works tirelessly to build a global startup ecosystem. Multiple forms of enablement, such as cost optimization, technical support, entrepreneurship training, and business resources will empower at least 10,000 high-potential startups worldwide in the next three years, helping startups move to the cloud agilely and focus on innovation.

In the Asia Pacific alone, more than 120 enterprises have joined the Huawei Cloud Startup Program. For example, Huawei Cloud helped ReverseAds expand its business in Thailand, Singapore, and South America. Through this program, ReverseAds has received financing of more than USD20 million. “We will further promote the startup program to the world. We hope that more and more enterprises like ReverseAds can innovate and achieve win-win,” said Ms. Shi.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Huawei Cloud also released the “Go Cloud, Go Global” ecosystem plan to share Huawei’s local compliance and human resources in more than 170 countries and regions. The plan also shares Huawei Cloud’s insights into industries and the hottest domains, as well as corresponding product and solutions for more enterprises to go global.

Ms. Shi released 15 innovative services at the conference, including CCE Turbo (Cloud Container Engine), UCS (Ubiquitous Cloud Native Service), Pangu wave model, DataArts LakeFormation, Virtual Live, CodeCheck and CloudTest, KooMessage, KooSearch, and KooGallery. This is the first time the services are announced for global implementation.

SOURCE HUAWEI CLOUD

