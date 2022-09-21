AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yeastar Announces Its Largest-Ever Virtual Event, Yeastar Day 2022 Virtual, Focusing on Latest Innovations, Digital Values, and Growth Opportunities

PRNewswire September 21, 2022

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world’s leading provider of Unified Communications solutions and Digital Workplace innovator, today announced that its annual virtual event, Yeastar Day 2022 Virtual, will take place on October 20, available in two schedules, EMEA & APAC and Americas. Registration is now available.

With this year’s theme of “Keep It Up”, the event will focus on how Yeastar is supporting its customers to navigate today’s digital transformation landscape and delivering digital values. This multi-session digital event features product announcements, success sharing, industry insights, and interactive networking opportunities.

What to expect:

  • New releases & outlook for Yeastar’s unified communications solution
    Attendees will have an in-depth look into the latest updates as well as an outlook for 2023—an omnichannel, readily adaptable, highly management-friendly solution.
  • Debut of Yeastar Workplace Desk Booking and Visitor Management System
    Yeastar will officially launch its desk booking and visitor management system to make Yeastar Workplace an all-in-one workplace management solution for the future of work.
  • Customer success stories and experience sharing
    Yeastar partners will share success stories of driving customer adoption across a wide range of industries and for diverse needs.
  • Exploring an integrated technology ecosystem
    Yeastar’s technology partners, Yealink, Hikvision, Zoho, Jabra, Snom, Gigaset, Fanvil, Telnyx, VoIP.ms, and peoplefone will also take the stage to showcase more ecosystem solutions.

“We are excited to bring together businesses that are passionate about digital transformation for learning and networking,” said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. “We are inviting IT & telecom resellers, managed service providers, system integrators, and other channel partners to discover new ways to grow business with Yeastar and establish meaningful connections.”

Click here for more information and to register for Yeastar Day 2022 Virtual.

About Yeastar

Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 450,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace management, and hybrid workplace to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Media Contact: 
Aviva Li
+86-592-5503309
[email protected]

SOURCE Yeastar Information Technology Co., Ltd.

