Marley Spoon implements mParticle to build a single customer view for multi-brand meal kit portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — mParticle , a leader in customer data infrastructure, today announced that Marley Spoon, the multi-national meal delivery company, has selected to implement mParticle as their Customer Data Platform (CDP).

By adopting mParticle, Marley Spoon will be able to unify customer data from the numerous brands within their portfolio into single customer profiles. Equipped with a holistic view of customer engagement, the Marley Spoon CRM team will be able to develop a richer understanding of their customers and identify opportunities for cross-selling and personalized promotions.

“mParticle was our top contender to partner with for a wide range of reasons,” explains Karan Gupta, Global Head of CRM for Marley Spoon. “We needed a single view of the customer in order to better understand what makes a customer use Marley Spoon for the first time and ultimately retain them more effectively. Implementing a CDP was a no-brainer.”

Marley Spoon caters to multiple market segments by providing numerous brand offerings, including Marley Spoon, Dinnerly, and Chefgood, among others. The Marley Spoon brand offers high-quality meals at a premium price, while Dinnerly offers a budget meal kit product, and Chefgood provides a ready-to-heat offering for customers who have limited prep time. Because customers’ needs change over time, the Marley Spoon CRM team wanted to ensure that they could use customer data to offer the right product to each customer at the right time and ultimately improve customer retention. But with each brand’s customer data siloed in disparate systems, it was impossible for the team to deliver cross-sell experiences at scale.

mParticle will enable Marley Spoon to unify customer data for every portfolio brand to holistic customer profiles. With a centralized record of how customers’ subscription statuses are changing, Marley Spoon will be better equipped to understand which offers are best for each customer’s needs. And by leveraging mParticle’s Audience builder, the CRM team will be able to deliver the right offer to the right customer at the right time without any engineering support. If a customer churns from Marley Spoon because they don’t have time to cook, for example, the team can offer them a promotion for Chefgood.

“Building a single view of the customer is critical for all companies today, especially those with multiple offerings to consider,” explains Jason Seeba, Chief Marketing Officer of mParticle. “By implementing a centralized customer data infrastructure, Marley Spoon will be able to drive efficiency and deliver more relevant, meaningful experiences to their customers.”

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI Customer Data Platform that powers the entire marketing stack with real-time customer data. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, and Airbnb use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. Over the last year, the company has raised $150M in funding and acquired two startups, Vidora and Indicative. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

