AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Swarovski Foundation Announce Latest Creatives For Our Future Grant Recipients During A Reception At The United Nations Headquarters

PRNewswire September 23, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following a call for applications which attracted over 230 submissions from young creatives across 52 countries worldwide, the Swarovski Foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships, announce the latest cohort and advocates for the second year of its Creatives for Our Future program during a special reception at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

 

The Swarovski Foundation Creatives for Our Future Cohort for 2022 at the United Nations Headquarters

 

The six successful grant recipients, whose areas of expertise span across sustainable fashion and textiles, engineering, product design and biotechnologies were chosen for their groundbreaking ideas and innovative approaches, which offer new methods for addressing today’s challenges from social inequality, climate change and unsustainable consumption and production. Their commitment to driving progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set out by the United Nations for a better world set them apart.

The Swarovski Foundation Creatives for Our Future cohort for 2022 includes:

  •   Noemi Florea | Designer and Writer (United States)
  •   M. Hassamuddin | Engineer and Eco-Innovator (Pakistan)
  •   Joshua Ichor | Geoscientist and Entrepreneur (Nigeria)
  •   Aradhita Parasrampuria | Design Textile and Sustainable Materials Researcher (United States)
  •   Florencia Valladares | Computer Engineer (Chile)
  •   Charlotte Werth | Textile and Fashion Designer (United Kingdom)

The successful recipients will each receive a €20,000 grant, paired with an educational program in collaboration with top institutions, tailored mentorship, and industry networking access with guidance from the Swarovski Foundation. The program advocates, leaders in their field, engage as master teachers and mentors for the cohort with the aim to empower their vision and develop their practices to contribute to positive change for public good, the environment and society.

On Wednesday 14th September, the Swarovski Foundation celebrated the announcement of the Creatives for Our Future recipients and program advocates with a special reception at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. This high-level industry network engagement is the first of the program and offers a unique opportunity for the cohort to meet a community of like-minded individuals working within sustainable development who also create a positive impact in the world. 

For press inquiries, please contact:
Charlotte Bancans
charlot[email protected] 
+44 78 0864 3470

DIGITAL PRESS KIT: https://bit.ly/3ajr9MN 

 

 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862262/Swarovski_Foundation_Logo.jpg

 

SOURCE Swarovski Foundation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.