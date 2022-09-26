AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hypertherm Associates introduces four new SmartSYNC torches for use with Powermax SYNC plasma systems

PRNewswire September 26, 2022

HANOVER, N.H., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hypertherm Associates, a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software, is introducing four new SmartSYNCtorches for Hypertherm Powermax SYNC® plasma systems. The torches are available in two different lengths — 0.6m (2′) and 1.2 m (4′) — with two different torch head angles — 45 and 90 degrees.

Like other SmartSYNC torches, these new torches automatically set the correct amperage, air pressure, and operating mode upon installation of the consumable cartridge and allow the operator to change the cartridge without returning to the power supply.  The torches also come with Hypertherm’s FastConnect™ feature to make switching between torches fast and easy.

Compared to the first-generation Duramax® Hyamp long torch, the new SmartSYNC long torches are lighter, requiring 45 percent less lifting force. In addition, the torches are even more robust and manufactured with a new flexible lead for improved ergonomics and maneuverability.

“Customers in a wide variety of industries have adopted the long torch since its introduction in 2014,” says Jeff Hluchyj, a Powermax product manager. “These customers tell us they can get a lot more work done, especially if they were using an oxyfuel torch before. They also like the torch’s ergonomic design and ability to stand up straight when cutting. Since operators do not need to bend over while using the long torch, they don’t get tired as easily and can cut for longer.”

Hypertherm long torches are used for a wide variety of jobs including cutting coupons at steel mills and risers and runners at foundries, decommissioning or demolishing ships and nuclear facilities, scrapping metal for recycling, and removing skeletons from cutting tables.

Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com.

SOURCE Hypertherm Associates

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.