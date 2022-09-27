AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PNAS Partners with Straive for Production Services

PRNewswire September 27, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The National Academy of Sciences has selected Straive, a leader in technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, to provide end-to-end content production services for its flagship publication, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

PNAS is one of the world’s most cited and comprehensive multidisciplinary scientific journals, publishing more than 3,500 research papers annually. The journal is an authoritative source of high-impact, original research that broadly spans the biological, physical, and social sciences.

The engagement involves the production of digital content, including copyediting, content structuring, author proofing, and production editing, using Straive’s Content Publishing Platform, ensuring full compliance with PNAS’s high editorial standards and publication requirements.

Regarding the announcement, Diane Sullenberger, PNAS Executive Editor, said, “The goal of PNAS is to disseminate the highest-quality scientific research, spanning diverse disciplines, as broadly as possible. By partnering with Straive, we have furthered our commitment to delivering scientific content of the highest caliber and enhancing its value.”

“We are pleased to partner with PNAS. Our approach involves providing PNAS with state-of-the-art production services that support its unique workflow requirements while ensuring efficiency, quality, and transparency. Our team is working very closely with PNAS leadership to ensure seamless integration of our platform and tools and an accurate adoption of PNAS procedures,” said Prabhakar Bisen, President and COO of Straive.

To know more about Straive’s content services, Click Here.

About PNAS
The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a peer-reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), is an authoritative source of high-impact, original research that broadly spans the biological, physical, and social sciences. The journal is global in scope, and submission is open to all researchers worldwide.

PNAS was established in 1914 in honor of the semicentennial anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences. Since then, the journal has worked to publish only the highest-quality scientific research and to make that research accessible to a broad audience. In addition, PNAS publishes science news, Commentaries, Perspectives, Special Features, podcasts, and profiles of NAS members.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)
Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive’s multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Philippines, India, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom, and the company headquarters in Singapore.

For media queries, contact Anoop Siddak Singh Tuli ([email protected]

PNAS Logo

SOURCE Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

