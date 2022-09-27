The New DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Series Sets Ultimate Standard For Portable Commercial Drones

With A 56× Zoom Camera And RTK Module For Centimeter-Level Precision, The Mavic 3

Enterprise Series Brings Mission Efficiency To New Heights

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces its new DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Series, reimagining what drones can do for business, government, education and public safety. The DJI Mavic 3E and DJI Mavic 3T are the most comprehensive improvement to the world’s compact drone offerings in three years, boosting performance in every area and providing professional users with best-in-class, safe, and efficient aerial technology to help them succeed in their everyday missions.

The two new Mavic 3 Enterprise drones are based on the powerful DNA of DJI’s flagship prosumer Mavic 3 series and have been designed to operate in a vast array of commercial missions. Streamlined, portable and compact, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drones can be carried in one hand and deployed at a moment’s notice. Thanks to their impressive flight time of 45 minutes, they are ideally suited for lengthy assignments.

“Our mission at DJI Enterprise is to make our drone and camera technology accessible so organizations around the world can do their work better. The Mavic 3 Enterprises series delivers that promise with a powerful all-in-one solution that can get the job done in an easier, smarter and safer way,” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. “The Mavic 3 Enterprise will prove to be an extremely valuable and beneficial tool for environmental and wildlife protection, construction, surveying, energy, public safety and countless other fields.”

Survey with Speed with the DJI Mavic 3E

The DJI Mavic 3E’s extraordinary combination of features enables highly efficient mapping and surveying missions without the need for Ground Control Points.

It integrates a 20 MP wide-angle camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor with large 3.3μm pixels that, together with Intelligent Low-Light Mode, offer significantly improved performance in dim conditions. Its powerful up-to-56x hybrid zoom camera has an equivalent focal length of 162mm for 12MP images. A mechanical shutter prevents motion blur and supports rapid 0.7-second interval shooting.

See the Unseen with the DJI Mavic 3T

Engineered to serve the special needs of aerial operations in firefighting, search and rescue, inspections and night missions, the DJI Mavic 3T has the same tele camera as Mavic 3E, a 48 MP camera with a 1/2″ CMOS sensor, as well as a thermal camera with a Display Field of View (DFOV) of 61° and an equivalent focal length of 40mm with 640 × 512 px resolution.

The Mavic 3T’s thermal camera supports point and area temperature measurement, high temperature alerts, color palettes, and isotherms to help professionals find hot spots and make quick decisions.

With a simultaneous split-screen zoom, the Mavic 3T’s thermal and zoom cameras support 28× continuous side-by-side digital zoom for easy comparisons.

Next-Generation Image Transmission

With a maximum control range of 15 km, DJI O3 Enterprise Transmission enables the Mavic 3 Enterprise drones to fly further and transmit signals with higher stability, offering pilots greater peace of mind during flight. It provides a high frame rate live feed at 1080p/30fps. Transmission distance is a proxy for signal strength; always fly in accordance with local laws and regulations, including flying the drone within the operator’s line of sight unless otherwise authorized.

Worry-free Flights with Enhanced Flight Safety

DJI has always led the drone industry in developing innovative safety features, and the Mavic 3 Enterprise series continues this legacy with improved obstacle sensing and navigation systems to give drone pilots the guidance they need to stay safe. The Mavic 3 Enterprise series drones include DJI AirSense, which receives ADS-B signals from traditional aircraft in the area to warn drone pilots of other air traffic nearby.

The new improved DJI APAS system 5.0 for obstacle sensing with zero blind spots is supported by six omnidirectional fish-eye sensors.

A New Suite of Tools Catering for Professionals

The Mavic 3 Enterprise series comes with new tools combining accessories and software for professional missions.

The DJI RC Pro Enterprise is a professional remote controller with a 1,000-nit high-brightness screen for clear visibility in direct sunlight and a built-in microphone for clear communication.

The RTK Module enables surveying professionals to achieve centimeter-level accuracy with support for network RTK, custom network RTK services, and D-RTK 2 Mobile Station.

The D-RTK 2 Mobile Station is DJI’s upgraded high-precision GNSS receiver that supports all major global satellite navigation systems, providing real-time differential corrections.

By plugging in the Speaker, pilots will be able to broadcast a message from above, with support for text-to-speech, audio storage, and looping, to improve search and rescue efficiency.

Full Software Suite

The Mavic 3 Enterprise series drones are at the center of an advanced and growing ecosystem of software for drone operations, allowing the aerial platforms to reach their full potential as tools for data gathering, mapping, fleet management and flight operations.

DJI Pilot 2 is the revamped flight interface designed to improve piloting efficiency and flight safety. Drone and payload controls can be easily accessed with one tap. Users can access the drone’s hardware, video live-stream, and photo data.

DJI FlightHub 2, the all-in-one cloud operations management software for drone fleets, allows drone operators to efficiently manage flight operations with route planning and mission management.

DJI Terra is the full-featured mapping software for all stages of work, from mission planning to processing of 2D and 3D models.

DJI Thermal Analysis Tool 3.0 helps professionals to analyze, annotate and process images captured by the Mavic 3T using DTAT 3.0 to detect temperature abnormalities in their inspections.

Meeting the Highest Professional Data Security Protocols

DJI Enterprise customers expect the highest standards of security and privacy for their data. The Mavic 3 Enterprise series offers state-of-the-art security features to protect the integrity of photos, videos, flight logs and other data generated during sensitive flight.

When activated, Local Data Mode will stop the DJI Pilot 2 flight control app from sending or receiving any data over the internet. This provides added security assurances for operators of flights involving critical infrastructure, governmental projects or other sensitive missions. The radio link between the aircraft and remote controller features robust AES-256 encryption.

DJI Care Enterprise and DJI Maintenance Program

DJI Care Enterprise is a comprehensive protection plan that provides the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series with coverage for a range of accidental damage. DJI Care Enterprise Basic offers up to three affordable replacements in two years (extension durations vary by region). To reduce the time of project interruption due to accidents, DJI Care Express can provide users fast replacement service. DJI Care Enterprise Plus provides an unlimited number of free repairs within the coverage limit.

https://enterprise.dji.com/djicare-enterprise

DJI provides a lifetime maintenance program for Mavic 3 Enterprise drones, including deep clean, parts inspection, update and calibration, easily worn parts replacement and core components replacement with official maintenance report.

https://enterprise.dji.com/enterprise-maintenance

Price and Availability

The DJI Mavic 3E and DJI Mavic 3T Enterprise drones are available for purchase today from DJI Enterprise Dealers in several configurations:

The DJI Mavic 3E retails from $6,049 AUD

AUD The DJI Mavic 3T retails from $8,249 AUD

Additional info here: https://www.dji.com/mavic-3-enterprise



Images and assets can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/3RVPlVN

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable, and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI’s global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation, and many other industries.

For more information, visit our:

Website: www.dji.com

Online Store: store.dji.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DJI

Instagram: www.instagram.com/DJIGlobal

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DJIGlobal

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dji

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/DJI

RoboMaster Competition: https://www.robomaster.com

SOURCE DJI