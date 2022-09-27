Indonesian Blockchain Conference 2022 Successfully Held Using The Metaverse Platform by a Local Project

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 Indonesian Blockchain Conference (IBC) became part of the agenda of the G20 Indonesia Presidency sponsored by Reku , Gudang Kripto , Upbit , and Indodax successfully held again this year by the Indonesian Blockchain Association (A-B-I) on Thursday (15/09) which discussed 5 main topics, including Blockchain and Business Sustainability, Boosting ASEAN’s Digital Economy with Blockchain, Adoption, and Optimization of CBDC, Metaverse & Web 3.0, and The Cusp of Crypto Innovation by presenting local and international experts in their fields, government institutions, industry leaders, and various supporting associations, including Ministry of Trade, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Blockchain Australia, Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS), ACCESS Blockchain Association Malaysia, Digital Pilipinas, and various global blockchain companies with a total of 1,227 participants. “IBC 2022 is a form of A-B-I’s contribution to blockchain technology education and literacy as well as a showcase of use-cases that are already running in Indonesia, as well as a facility for the community, business actors, government, and academics to collaborate in developing a better and healthier blockchain ecosystem,” said Asih Karnengsih as Chairwoman A-B-I.

Jivan Tulsani, Head of Marketing at Tezos APAC said: “IBC 2022 can be the first step for non-blockchain users in adopting Web 3.0 but, for blockchain users, IBC 2022 is a comprehensive experience because of the discussion about innovation around blockchain”. Jivan emphasized how IBC 2022 can be a “great way to share knowledge. Where leaders from various organizations in the blockchain world gather, many ideas also emerge and it is the participants who will get a lot of insights, which is very good for the community that the Indonesian Blockchain Association wants to build.”

IBC 2022 is different from previous years because this is the first time A-B-I has partnered with Reality Chain to showcase IBC 2022 live on the metaverse platform to provide a special and unique experience for participants. Reality Chain is one of the metaverse platforms that offer not only digital space, but also offer land ownership, buildings, tickets, and fashion, even avatars that can create exchange value. Asih said that the reason for IBC 2022 to do this is “a form of relevance to the topics discussed in one of the panels, namely, Metaverse and Web 3.0, where IBC 2022 participants can experience firsthand the world of metaverse made by the nation’s generation which is already based on Web 3.0 and is very necessary appreciated”. Pandu Sastrowardoyo, Founder of Reality Chain as well as Supervisory Board A-B-I said: “the current trend and development of the metaverse is very exciting because actually, this metaverse has been around for a very long time but only now has it become viral again. In particular, the issue of ownership of digital objects and it is estimated that the development of the metaverse will continue to skyrocket in the future so that Indonesia should not be left behind in the development of this metaverse”. IBC 2022 is a good opportunity for Pandu to “highlight that our metaverse is the first metaverse made by the Indonesian young generation that has been established since early 2021 and we are also the only one that has crypto, blockchain, and Web 3.0 technology support which is also interesting. Not only as an ordinary metaverse but also as a metaverse as a service”.

The IBC 2022 event is also in line with the government’s program in providing public education about renewable technology, especially in the field of blockchain. According to Edi Prio Pambudi as Deputy for Coordination of International Economic Cooperation at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, “blockchain as a relatively new technology, requires a driver to make it more efficient. Therefore, public education is important to foster creativity and the government is always ready to support the adoption of technology so that it is of value to the wider community.”

Yos Adiguna Ginting as Chairman of the Standing Committee for International Trade at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry also gave his opinion on the IBC 2022 event. According to Yos, “the IBC 2022 event presents panelists who are not only complete in scope but also individuals who are very competent in their field. Coupled with the selection of topics that are the most up-to-date and of the most concerning to the blockchain community. The discussion at IBC 2022 can add insight to the participants.” Yos also hopes “for IBC 2023 will be able to increase the caliber of the panelists and complete the representation from the Government, Academics, and Business Actors so that the number of participants and the benefits can be even greater”.

