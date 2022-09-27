AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
XCMG New Port Machinery’s High-end Intelligent Industrial Development Project Base Launches Production

PRNewswire September 27, 2022

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425) port machinery high-end intelligent industrial development project new manufacturing base is fully put into operation, is expected to annual production capacity of 2,000 sets of port machinery, products include container reach stackers, forklifts, and other mobile port machinery and gantry cranes, shore bridge and other large port machinery, the annual output value of 3.6 billion yuan (514.68 million U.S. dollars), will comprehensively enhance XCMG in the port machinery field of international market.

XCMG New Port Machinery’s High-end Intelligent Industrial Development Project Base Launches Production. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG)

“The new base is in operation earlier than expected. It will boost us with our intelligent and green manufacturing aspirations as well as boost our production volume, significantly improve the quality of port machineries. XCMG will make every effort to build an international first-class digital intelligent factory.

Since the planning stage, the project has targeted the strategic goal of “building a digital and intelligent factory,” leveraging XCMG’s advantages in intelligent manufacturing, deeply engaged in intelligent and green advanced processes and continue to make efforts in the field of intelligent manufacturing. In the beginning of 2021, XCMG Port Machinery high-end intelligent industrial development project officially launched construction as a provincial major industrial project, covering an area of 47.77 acres with a total investment of 1.2 billion yuan (US$171.06 million). Some of the production lines were put into operation the same year.

XCMG Port Machinery has formed two product series of pure electric and fuel, with five product categories including reach stacker, empty container handler, heavy counterbalanced forklift, telescopic handler forklift, scrap handler and flatbed transporter to meet the market demand for loading/unloading and handling equipment.

The ports are heralding in a green and intelligent manufacturing revolution, with the leading pure electric technology advantage, XCMG Port Machinery has focused on the development and technology iteration of new energy products and overcome the bottleneck period of intelligent and rapid power change. Meanwhile, it actively explores the application of driverless flatbed transportation robots in ports and harbors to further expand its market influence and support the construction of green and intelligent ports and border crossings.

XCMG Port Machinery’s products are widely used in major ports and harbors around the world. From the Port of Dalian in China’s north to the Port of Guangzhou in the south, XCMG’s solutions are setting industry benchmarks, especially in building up green ports.

XCMG has provided high-quality equipment and services to logistics loading/unloading in many domestic railway freight yards and container transfer stations. The reach stackers are deployed to multiple railway lines including Jinhua-Wenzhou Railway (Zhejiang), China-Vietnam Railway Express (Nanning) and China/Kunming-Laos/Vientiane Railway, speeding up the high-quality development of railway freight transport.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com.

SOURCE XCMG

