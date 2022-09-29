Renewable Energy India Expo 2022: Sungrow is Quickening India’s Pace to Adopt More Renewable Energy with Its Industry-Leading Solutions

GREATER NOIDA, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 28th to 30th September, Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier for renewables, made high-profile participation in Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 by showcasing its industry-leading solar plus storage solutions, with excellent large-scale inverter solution: the 1+X modular inverter as the core, and launching the new commercial inverter: SG125CX-P2. Besides, Sungrow also announced its 14GW+ shipment record during this expo, which help India achieve one big step toward its ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2070.

Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 is recognized as Asia’s leading one focusing on renewable energy and it is a centre of global entrepreneurship, technological breakthroughs and unparalleled collaborations in the renewable energy field. REI’s authority and significance make it an ideal platform to showcase its industry-leading solutions and announce its recent excellent performance in this market.

Currently, India’s utility-scale segment contributes to the major growth of the RE industry, which drives Sungrow to present its core utility-scale inverter solution: the 1+X modular inverter, which can be the perfect solution for Mega power plants. This innovative and trend-setting modular inverter revolutionizes the traditional central inverters with extraordinary flexibility of plant configuration and O&M. It combines the advantages of string inverters to improve the overall yield and better protect the plant’s safety. The 1+X modular inverter, as a result, brings lower LCOE and higher returns for plant owners. This excellent solution has received several big orders from key accounts in India recently. In addition, another industry-leading product tailored for large-scale projects: the ultra-powerful string inverter SG320HX is also showcased, offering this market another competitive and viable option.

Apart from the progress achieved in India’s utility-scale market, Sungrow launches its SG125CX-P2 for the quickly developing commercial and industrial segment. The SG125CX-P2 is an updated version of traditional commercial inverters. It increases power generation with max. input current of 15A per string and advanced Power Max of 12 MPPTs. In addition, Sungrow forecasts India will have surging demand for energy storage systems; hence, its flagship ESS product: ST2752UX (PowerTitan) is exhibited during the show. This powerful product has just been applied in India’s Largest BESS plant in Phyang, Leh, UT of Ladakh, another milestone co-built by Sungrow and Tata Power in May 2022.

“We are very honoured to showcase our industry-leading solutions and make constructive exchanges with significant partners, customers and other major local players during REI 2022, which place a very positive foundation for our future cooperation. Sungrow has been well-known in India for its quality products and keen services. We also own our local factory which quickens the delivery time. These advantages make Sungrow a competitive and prestigious brand for the Indian market. In the future, we look forward to creating more milestones with potential partners and honour our commitment to the AatmaNirbharBharat Pinboard,” said Sunil Badesra, Country Head of Sungrow India.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd