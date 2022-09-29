AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iconic Chef Dominique Crenn Joins TurtleTree As Advisor

PRNewswire September 30, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chef and acclaimed sustainability advocate Dominique Crenn has joined TurtleTree as their food innovation advisor.

Explaining her decision to take on this new venture, Crenn stated: “TurtleTree is among the handful of trailblazers truly leading the revolution of food from the front. Its mission to make healthier, kinder nutrition accessible to all is remarkably aligned with my own personal vision, and I’m truly excited to see what we can achieve together.”

The first female chef in the United States to receive three Michelin stars, Crenn has gained prominence for her flagship restaurant, Atelier Crenn, in San Francisco and in Netflix’s hit series Chef’s Table. In addition to her culinary expertise, Crenn has also developed a reputation for her humanistic approach in the kitchen and her staunch support for responsible food production.

Having announced its development of the world’s first precision fermentation-made lactoferrin in August, TurtleTree’s appointment of Crenn represents a second major coup in as many months. Moving forward, both parties are looking forward to collaborating on projects that will further the ideals of ethical consumption and bring sustainable food closer to mainstream adoption.

Commenting on the potential possibilities ahead, TurtleTree CEO, Fengru Lin, stated: “Dominique’s addition to the team represents an immense milestone for TurtleTree and an incredible validation of all the work we’re doing. Her experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to sustainability paves the way for exciting new plans developed in harmony with both our values. More than just a world-class chef, we’re delighted to welcome a mentor, a partner, and a friend on our ongoing journey towards a better generation of food.”
About TurtleTree

TurtleTree is a biotech company dedicated to producing a new generation of nutrition—one that’s better for the planet, the animals, and people everywhere. Utilizing cutting-edge precision fermentation technology and proprietary cell-based innovations, the company is creating better-for-you ingredients sustainably and affordably, with benefits that extend beyond the dining table and into the heart of humanity.

For more information, please visit TurtleTree’s website. Alternatively, follow them on FacebookInstagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

 

SOURCE TurtleTree

