Hard Rock International Celebrates 23rd Annual PINKTOBER Campaign by Partnering with World-Renowned Chef Dominique Crenn

PRNewswire October 5, 2022

Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos worldwide to support American Cancer Society and local charities nationwide with unique partnerships and activations throughout October 

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International continues to support breast cancer awareness and research with its 23rd annual PINKTOBER campaign. Taking place throughout the month of October, Hard Rock locations around the world are participating in fundraising efforts supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock®, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society and local charities. Hard Rock has donated millions of dollars toward breast cancer research over the last 22 years of the PINKTOBER campaign. Last year, Hard Rock raised over $700,000, representing the largest amount the company has fundraised since the inception of the program back in 2000. 

Kicking off this year’s PINKTOBER activations is a special partnership and highly-anticipated dinner series with world-renowned chef and breast cancer survivor, Dominique Crenn. Hard Rock will also offer PINKTOBER limited-edition menu items, specially designed merchandise, a song writing contest and more.  

“It’s with great honor and pride that Hard Rock International supports those affected by breast cancer across the globe with our 23rd annual PINKTOBER. All is One is a Hard Rock motto that we are thrilled to see come to life each year through our work with American Cancer Society, community members, team members and local charities, benefitting such an important cause,” said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. “This year, we’re proud to partner with Chef Dominique Crenn, a breast cancer survivor, who shares our passion in raising awareness and giving back to local charities and communities.” 

All company divisions including Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels and Casinos worldwide are partaking in the campaign with local events. Community members who want to show their support and participate in PINKTOBER can visit their local Hard Rock location and take part in fundraising activations benefiting American Cancer Society and local charity partners from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022.

For full details around all PINKTOBER activations and partnerships this October, please read the full release here. For more information on Hard Rock International and how you can support PINKTOBER visit www.hardrock.com/pinktober

 

SOURCE Hard Rock International

