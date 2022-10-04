AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Viettel’s Financial Ecosystem Named Winner of 2022 Excellence Awards

PRNewswire October 4, 2022

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the global event Digital Transformation World held in Copenhagen (Denmark) this September by TM Forum, Viettel Money, a service of Viettel Group was announced as winner of the 2022 Excellence Awards, in the “Beyond Connectivity” category. Viettel Group is the only Vietnamese enterprise in the list of winners this year.

According to the Excellence Awards Council, the introduction of “Viettel Money – Leading Digital Financial Ecosystem” has highlighted the problems, realities and challenges posed to the digital payment market in Vietnam, and approaches to boost the use of non-cash payment. From that, Viettel has proven its abilities to create a comprehensive ecosystem that allows people to easily access digital services with their official phone accounts, on multiple devices, and doesn’t require a bank account or Internet connection, pioneering in the universalization of digital finance and digital services on mobile.

Debuted in 2021, Viettel Money currently has more than 22 million users. With up to 300 personalized functions, Viettel Money serves diverse needs of customers in trading, money transfer, investment, insurance and bill payment. Attentively, all transactions are absolutely secured thanks to the Viettel-owned technological platform.

“TM Forum’s Excellence Awards are amongst the toughest and most respected in the telecommunications industry. We had a remarkable selection of submissions this year and it was an extremely difficult decision to choose between all the companies partnering and innovating to improve the industry. Congratulations to all the winners this year, you reflect the best cases of customer experience, digital transformation, automation, and innovation worldwide” remarked Head Judge of the TM Forum Excellence Awards, Camille Mendler.

“This success is the great recognition of Viettel Money’s role in the universalization of digital payments and digital finance to people, boosting connectivity for financially underserved in rural and remote areas” said Le Van Dai, General Director of Viettel Digital Services Corporation. “It is also the driving force for us to further develop Viettel Money towards customer centricity, allowing everyone to enjoy the benefits of a digital ecosystem.”

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvk50Rm3Mw4

About Viettel

Viettel has built a large 4G telecommunications infrastructure covering 97% of Vietnam population and has become a pioneer in forging a digital society in Vietnam. Viettel Digital Services Corporation takes the lead in applying and providing the world’s leading modern technology solutions, breaking down the distance, making digital services safe and simples for all Vietnamese people and partners in the international market.

About Excellence Awards

Since 2007, TM Forum’s Excellence Awards have recognized the world’s leading companies for innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, product and service innovation.

This year, nearly 100 entries from many global businesses such as Nokia, Huawei, Vodafone, China Unicom, …, were judged by a panel of 22 independent industry experts. As a neutral, non-profit organization, TM Forum ensures that the awards are wholly impartial, celebrating important examples of industry success and delivering valuable peer recognition.

SOURCE Viettel Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.