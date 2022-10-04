AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
World’s Fastest Growing Staking Service Provider Born out of Lugano, Switzerland

PRNewswire October 5, 2022

LUGANO, Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Luganodes is a Swiss-based institutional-grade staking service provider, providing world-class blockchain infrastructure to PoS networks and enabling institutions with the right products and services of today and tomorrow. Luganodes aspires to play a critical role in securing and scaling Proof of Stake (PoS) networks through efficient, secure, and scalable decentralized infrastructure.

Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus-based blockchains have validators instead of miners. Validators are servers (nodes) running blockchain software responsible for adding new blocks to the blockchain. Validation is a complex undertaking, requiring adherence to technical standards, accuracy of technical execution, operational robustness, and performance efficiency. Sub-par validators can face hefty monetary penalties (slashing) and exclusions from networks entirely. Luganodes takes away the operational and technical challenges from institutions to run, manage, and maintain validator nodes in a safe, compliant, and efficient manner.

Very early in its journey, Luganodes through its persistent investments in operational excellence and efficiency has won the trust and support of various PoS communities including Polygon and TRON. Currently, Luganodes is the world’s fastest growing staking provider with over ~$500 million worth of staked assets and live on 5+ PoS networks. Luganodes performance is evidenced by measurable operational KPIs on live networks, for instance on the TRON network; Luganodes has 100% uptime with no missed blocks. This has gathered the trust of various institutional investors propelling Luganodes into a top 15 provider on the TRON network.

“Our vision is to build a safe, private, and decentralized internet for all, and Lugano will be the epicenter for blockchain infrastructure innovation,” says Anuj Shankar, CEO, Luganodes

Luganodes with its roots in Lugano, Switzerland is born out of the Lugano Plan B program and intends to become pioneers of decentralized infrastructure. The Lugano Plan B program is a joint initiative between the City of Lugano and Tether to accelerate the use of and leverage blockchain technology as the foundation to transform the city’s financial infrastructure. The plan aims to scale blockchain throughout the city to positively impact all facets of daily life for the residents of Lugano. The program also enables access to a 100M+ Swiss Franc investment pool for startups to develop blockchain technology and to promote the relocation of existing businesses that will bring expertise, know-how, and people to Lugano. 

 

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

