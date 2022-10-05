AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Telin and Comms Group Announce Strategic Partnership For Unified Communications and Telecommunication Services

PRNewswire October 6, 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) that is focused on the international telecommunication business, and Comms Group Global (https://www.commsgroup.global/contact), the global business unit of Comms Group Limited (ASX: CCG) (Comms Group), an Australian headquartered and regional unified communications, ISP and managed service provider, recently signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) to collaborate on the provision of telecommunications services including voice over IP (VoIP), Call Termination Services (CTS), cloud platform, and its sub-products and related services: consulting, implementation, professional and managed services.

The signing ceremony was held at the Hilton Bali Resort, Bali, Indonesia, during the Bali Annual Telkom International Conference (BATIC) 2022. Telin was represented by its Regional II Global Head and Hong Kong CEO, I Ketut Alit Atmaja (Alit), and Comms Group was represented by its Managing Director and CEO, Peter McGrath. The signing was witnessed by the Director of Wholesale and International Services Telkom Indonesia, Bogi Witjaksono, the Chief Executive Officer of Comms Group Global, Zac Crofts, and the Chief Executive Officer of Telin, Budi Satria Dharma Purba.

Telin Chief Executive Officer Budi Satria Dharma Purba said, “This collaboration will mutually strengthen our capabilities and complement our global reach. I hope it will benefit both companies and I look forward to growing the business together.” 

Regional II Global Head and Hong Kong CEO, I Ketut Alit Atmaja (Alit) then continued “Telin and Comms Group have long collaborated to ensure the services we provided could deliver as what customers desire to. We are delighted to work with Comms Group and help them grow by using our high-quality voice services. We believe this partnership has opened doors and possibilities for both companies by expanding our target market outside of our local presence.”

Mr Peter McGrath, CEO and Managing Director of Comms Group Limited said “This collaboration will enable Telin to provide enterprise and multinational customers with full capabilities to accelerate their Digital Transformation and build on the explosive growth in the use of Microsoft Teams. Telin will achieve fast time to market by leveraging the extensive global footprint of Comms Group Global.”

Zac Crofts, the Chief Executive Officer of Comms Group Global, commented “This agreement is a great example of our expansion via key partnerships in the Asia-Pacific market. It is a reflection of our commitment and desire to collaborate with Telin and Telkom so that through this reconnection and digital revival, they will emerge stronger and deliver positive benefits for Indonesian businesses. We are truly excited to be commencing this business partnership with Telin.

Telin and Comms Group’s combined global reach will extend Telin’s capabilities and accelerate its digital expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.

 

SOURCE Comms Group

