AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Lockton Launches New People Solutions Practice

PRNewswire October 6, 2022

Largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group evolves its employee benefits business to better meet client needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lockton Companies, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group, announced today an evolution in its business as its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions.

Lockton’s People Solutions practice consists of solutions supporting our clients in the areas of employee experiences and engagement, total rewards and benefits, and measurement and management of their programs.

“How we talk about our business needed to evolve to better reflect today’s changing marketplace and how we advise and support our clients,” said Tom Schaffler, Lockton’s People Solutions Executive Committee Chairman in the U.S. “More than simply managing benefits programs, employers around the world need help engaging their workforce, recruiting and retaining talent, and driving efficiency for their business. Lockton People Solutions better reflects how we help our clients achieve these goals.”

The launch of Lockton People Solutions comes at a time when the way people work is being challenged, and employers are under increasing pressure to attract and retain their talent. Companies must now not only offer compelling benefits packages but also create positive employee experiences and drive engagement, understanding and satisfaction. And they must do this while continuing to find efficiencies.

Lockton’s People Solutions practice helps organizations become more successful and make people’s lives better by delivering a suite of solutions to meet the needs of companies operating in today’s environment. For more information about Lockton’s People Solutions practice and the suite of capabilities within, visit www.lockton.com or reach out to your local Lockton office.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton’s private ownership empowers its 9,500+ Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients’ risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 14 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a “Best Place to Work in Insurance.” Lockton was named among the 2021 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

Lockton: Uncommonly Independent

 

SOURCE Lockton Companies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.