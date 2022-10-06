iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022: Driving Businesses towards Digitalization and Sustainability

Themed “Innovation and Technologies for a Better Future”, the business trade show also features two co-located events, the Global Drone Conference & Exhibition and the Global Future Mobility Exhibition

iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022 is produced and organized by Best Events Productions with support by partners – MRANTI, InvestKL, MAJECA, MASSA, SME Corp, MDEC, APARA, MyAIRA, Sunway iLabs and Scaleup Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The ongoing National Fourth Industrial Revolution Policy (4IR) and MyDIGITAL blueprint targets to transform Malaysia into a high-tech nation by 2030. With the 4IR, the government aims to create an ecosystem within the country’s economy that will be led by science, technology and innovation. Set against this backdrop of comprehensive and integrated efforts in transforming the nation through the use of advanced 4IR technology, the iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022 is set to serve as a platform for companies in Asia to discover game-changing innovations to drive businesses towards digitalization and sustainability.

Hanniz Lam, Managing Partner of Best Events Productions shared, “Supporting Malaysia’s Twelfth Malaysia Plan objective of “A Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable Malaysia”, the iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022 is the one-of-a-kind innovation B2B trade show where leading digital transformation and automation technology companies from around Southeast Asia demonstrate what is possible in the innovation today and the future. With the theme ‘Innovation and Technologies for a Better Future’, visitors will be exposed to the latest game-changing innovations, digital products and services ranging from industrial automation to cloud solutions and industrial drones used for surveillance, agriculture, logistics and security. Other exhibitors include those in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), iOT and robotic solutions that will inspire and help propel businesses into the future.”

One of the highlights at iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022 is the third installation of the Global Drone Conference where the regional Drone Ecosystem players gather across a variety of business verticals such as agriculture, construction, telecommunications, energy, security surveillance and many more – to explore future possibilities, applications and commercialisation of the future USD 47.38 billion commercial drone market[1].

The Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), an agency under the Ministry of Science & Technology (MOSTI) is the coordinating agency and secretariat of the Malaysian Drone Technology Action Plan 2022-2030 (MDTAP30) and is a main partner of the event. MRANTI will be showcasing Malaysia’s Drone Tech innovations at the Global Drone Conference & Exhibition 2022 and positioning Malaysia as a world leader in drone regulatory readiness, market adoption and tech talent availability. Dzuileira Abu Bakar, CEO of MRANTI said, “MDTAP30 is developed as a national agenda to support the drone ecosystem in Malaysia, which has the potential to generate growth of RM50.71 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is capable of creating 100,000 job opportunities by 2030. Thus, we are delighted to partner iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022 to drive this vision.” MRANTI and the Drone Technology ecosystem partners will be hosting sessions on regulations, technology updates, career fair and a by invitation workshop for the introduction of MDTAP30.

Drone companies such as Meraque, Malvus Sense, VStream Revolution, Aonic, Avion Drone, AirAsia Drones, Aeronerve, and Looka will be showcasing their latest drone technologies and solutions; and unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM) in the Drone Zone. Besides the Drone Zone, the iNNOVATION Hall showcases companies providing automation and digitalization solutions for businesses to operate at optimum efficiency and cost. Companies exhibiting include ZOHO Corporation, Ygl World, Access Corporate Ventures, Laloka Labs, EV Guru, Akar Indah Engineering Sdn Bhd, Blue Snow Consulting and Engineering Sdn. Bhd. and Kommu Sdn Bhd.

The iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022 is organized and produced by Best Events Productions and has received the support from MRANTI, InvestKL, MAJECA, MASSA, SME Corp, MDEC, APARA, MyAIRA, Sunway iLabs and Scaleup Malaysia and sponsors include Open University Malaysia, Meraque and Malvus Sense. More than 2,000 attendees from industry, government sector and academia from senior to top management are expected to visit the trade show.

Commenting on their participation, Chief Executive Officer of InvestKL, Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli said “InvestKL has an ambitious target of securing RM35 billion in investments by 2030. To support Malaysia’s sustainable agenda, our next-generation investments are driven by digital technology, global services, and innovative offerings. The ‘Greater Kuala Lumpur (GKL) Live Lab’ envisions the city as a testbed where foreign investors can bring the innovation activities to life while collaborating with local players. Our participation with iNNOVATE Tech Show is very valuable and will further elevate Greater KL as a location of choice for leading global companies.”

The iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022 will feature exciting innovations and showcases, one of which is the Smart Mobile Studio VR Bus, a 44-seater air-conditioned coach which has been transformed into a mobile VR studio where participants can engage and discover how Virtual Reality is used in different business environments. Events that will be held during the trade show include a C-Level Roundtable Discussion on the industrial use of AI and Robotics and opportunities for inter-country collaborations co-hosted by InvestKL, Malaysia South-South Association (MASSA) and Malaysia-Japan Economic Association (MAJECA). Main Stage talks will cover topics ranging from Space Tech, Sustainability, AI & Robotics and Connectivity.

Block your calendar for a 3-day immersion into the future of innovations and technologies at the iNNOVATE Tech Show 2022 from 19 to 21 October 2022, 10.00am- 6.00pm at MATRADE Exhibition and Convention Centre (MECC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia! Get your free pass today at https://bestevents-asia.com/innovate-registration-form/ . Companies interested to exhibit can find out more at https://bestevents-asia.com/innovate-exhibitor-registration/ .

About Best Events Productions

Best Events Productions Sdn Bhd is a brand experience agency which produces its own trade shows such as the Global Drone Conference & Exhibition and the iNNOVATE Tech Show. With over 12 years in the events industry, Best Events Productions has special skills in public events, exhibits, immersive and inventive technology and connecting people and businesses.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of the iNNOVATE Tech Show and Global Drone Conference & Exhibition

SOURCE Best Events Productions