China Matters’ Feature: Dongguan, A City by the Young and for the Young

PRNewswire October 6, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dongguan, a coastal city located in southern China’s Guangdong province, is increasingly known for its young culture. Accordingly to the latest population census, the average age of Dongguan’s population here is something like 33 years, almost equivalent to the city’s age.

Dongguan produced one third of the animation derivatives made in China, which contributes 80% to the global production of the same kind. Piececool is one of the most popular brands in Dongguan, which resembles Lego and integrates Chinese elements. The intricate design and creative material tell that the products are definitely not for playing but for collecting. And this is the latest craze in China.

Lion dance is another very traditional performance in China, especially during festival. But now Dongguan gives it a modern twist by using electronic music and lighting. Josh visits a group of young people who are injecting this folk art with a much-needed enthusiasm and youthful energy. This new style of performance isn’t meant to detract from traditional culture but rather enhance it.

Finally, he visits a guest who is now leading camping trend in the city. At the camping place, people make new friends and spend time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. There is an identity to Dongguan with its creativity and innovation. But a city like this will continue to evolve and change with the times.

