Boosting new energy vehicles, GWM HAVAL H6 PHEV Officially Launched

PRNewswire October 6, 2022

BAODING, China, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On 28 September, the HAVAL H6 PHEV was officially launched, marking another achievement of GWM’s new energy industry chain.

At the launch of HAVAL H6 PHEV, GWM CGO Li Ruifeng said, “HAVAL aims to become the most professional and valuable SUV brand in the new energy sector.”

The battery, power, and many other highlights of the HAVAL H6 PHEV were showcased.

The HAVAL H6 PHEV uses the “core armor” power battery and reduces the safety risks of the battery through the high-strength steel box, heat insulation design, and high-strength safety frame.

In terms of power, built with the L.E.M.O.N. DHT, HAVAL H6 PHEV can intelligently switch in six power modes covering EV, series connection, power direct drive, economic direct drive, parallel connection and power recovery, so that the engine always keeps within the best energy efficiency range.

“The plug-in hybrid powertrain of the HAVAL H6 PHEV has greatly improved the range and fuel economy,” said ifeng, a well-known Chinese media.

The HAVAL H6 PHEV is currently available in China and will soon be available in Thailand.

In addition to this vehicle, GWM’s HAVAL H6 HEV, JOLION HEV and other new energy models have been launched globally and gained market recognition. On September 2 this year, the H6 HEV and JOLION HEV produced by the Rayong New Energy plant in Thailand reached 10,000 units.

HAVAL’s rapid new energy transformation is inseparable from the layout of GWM’s layout in the new energy industry chain, such as the L.E.M.O.N. DHT and battery technology.

“The technology integration of all the sectors in the chain has enabled the strong development of HAVAL,” said Li Ruifeng.

The L.E.M.O.N. DHT,  developed by GWM, is a highly integrated petrol-electric hybrid system that is compatible with both HEV and PHEV power architectures.

SVOLT, originated from GWM, has formed the comprehensive new energy production and R&D capabilities covering battery materials, cells and modules, and officially entered the field of battery recycling in September this year.

Moreover, GWM has established the integrated supply chain ecology of “production-storage-transportation-refilling-application” in the field of hydrogen energy technology.

“The new energy industry has an extremely complex industry chain system. If we want to become a leading player in this field, we must create a healthy ecology for the new energy industry chain,” said Mu Feng, President of GWM.

GWM will continue to invest in green and clean energy R&D to build a global low-carbon automotive industry chain. It will involve vehicle R&D, supply chains, vehicle production, logistics, sales and use, as well as scrapping and recycling.

SOURCE GWM

