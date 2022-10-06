Next e.GO Mobile SE to Present e.wave X and e.Xpress EVs at the Paris Motor Show

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PRNewswire October 7, 2022
AACHEN, Germany and PARIS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The independent German electric vehicle manufacturer Next.e.GO Mobile SE will be presenting its new vehicle line up comprised of 2022 urban BEV e.wave X as well as  new urban delivery electric vehicle, e.Xpress at the Paris Motor Show October 17-23 (Pavilion 6, Stand 624). The Paris Motor Show, called “Mondial de l’Auto” in French, is one of the world’s most visited auto shows and is considered a premiere automotive industry event, as well as a favorite of automotive enthusiasts and experts. True to this year’s motto of the Paris Motor Show “Revolution is on”, the new e.wave X and e.Xpress represent the innovative future of sustainable electro mobility, both in consumer sector as well as commercial deliveries.

e.wave X on the road

The main guiding principle at e.GO is simplicity and practicality at scale. e.GO designs and manufactures vehicles with particular attention to material selection, performance and seamless user experience. The combination of an innovative 3D Aluminum space frame with polymeric skin strikes great balance between weight, durability and corrosion resistance, whereas the flexible and exchangeable battery solution provides peace of mind to urban drivers and is designed to eliminate overdependence on the fast-charging infrastructure that is not as prevalent as it should be. The seamless digital connectivity along with the proprietary App (e.GO Connect™) is intended to offer a unique digital user experience making e.GO vehicles smart phones on 4 wheels.

“We are delighted to be present at the Paris Motor Show and to share our vision on the future of urban electro mobility both for individuals as well as for businesses. Our e.wave X and e.Xpress vehicles have been developed with sustainability and total cost of ownership front and center; they intend to create the perfect symbiosis between innovation and economic practicality”, says Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

The e.wave X offers far more than just a means of transportation, in fact it offers a true lifestyle. The new e.wave X was deliberately designed to be practical and purposeful for the urban environment. With optimized dimensions for a comfortable four-seater, an intelligent and flexible battery solution that does not depend on the availability of a dedicated charging infrastructure, an ultra-wide digital display, and a polymeric exterior, which provides a range of benefits to the user, the e.wave X not only offers quality and comfort but also meets modern urban needs.

The e.Xpress is intended to cater to the ever-growing need for sustainable and zero-emission urban commercial and last mile delivery. It has been designed with the utmost attention to the needs of the sector such as dimension fit for the urban environment and the battery exchange solution that is designed to help ensure optimum uptime and productivity.

Join our press conference
At the Paris Motor Show Next.e.GO Mobile SE welcomes all interested journalists to attend  the press conference on October 17th at  04:35 p.m., which will also be available via live stream. In addition to presenting the e.wave X, Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board, will be joined by Dr. Stefan Rudolf, CTO, and Dr. Matthias Kreimeier, Vice President Sales, to provide insights on the production of the new model. They will also share exciting news about the future direction of the company. After the press conference, there will be an opportunity for a personal interview with Ali Vezvaei and the other experts.

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris
17.10.2022 | 4:35 p.m.4:45 p.m.
Pavilion 6 | Stand 624

The livestream will be available on our website www.e-go-mobile.com.

e.Xpress will be unveiled to the public at Paris Motor Show

 

SOURCE Next.e.GO Mobile SE

