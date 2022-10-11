AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trip.com data reveals APAC and European travellers hurry to book trips to Japan as it announces the end of travel restrictions

PRNewswire October 11, 2022

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com data reveals an enormous booking spike and high search volumes to Japan as the destination ends travel restrictions.

logo

Bookings to Japan from South Korea increased by a massive 194% on those made in August, followed by a 183% increase in bookings from the UK, 169% in bookings from Spain and 103% in bookings from Germany.

Trip.com has seen consistently high search figures to Japan across Europe, APAC and the US since May this year, with marked spikes across key destinations in September 2022.

Singapore saw the most considerable increase in a month-on-month search to Japan in September, with a 520% increase.

Followed by a 463% increase in searches from Thailand, a 365% increase in searches from Australia and a 359% increase in searches from South Korea.

Even the country with the lowest spike, the Philippines, saw a 91% increase in searches, which remains encouraging.

With interest in Japan booming, both from searches and bookings, Trip.com will monitor this trend in the coming months as the country rebounds further. Trip.com Japan’s General Manager Hironori Katsuse said,

“The twofold effects of easing entry restrictions and a weaker yen have led to a rapid expansion of inbound tourism to Japan. This is truly a situation of revenge travel.

“With a scheduled increase of international flights from October, Trip.com Japan anticipates a more robust recovery from Q4 to Q1 2023.”

In September, Trip.com held its first Mega Sale in Japan, featuring deals on luxury hotels across the country.

As a result, the featured hotels saw considerable increases in visitor numbers to their websites, with one hotel seeing an 8,270% increase in website views during the two-week Mega Sale.

Trip.com data reveals a boom in luxury hotel bookings in Japan, with a 7% increase in 5-star hotel bookings between the latter half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Over the Mega Sale period, Trip.com also saw the highest app install figures of the year, a huge month-over-month increase of 149%.

From the positive booking and search data, Trip.com is optimistic that the demand for inbound travel will continue to rise and further boost the recovery of the global travel & tourism industry.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 29 local currencies on 48 sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com’s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com

SOURCE Trip.com

