  new product

PNY Launches CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe Gen3x4 SSD for Optimized Storage and Performance

PRNewswire October 12, 2022

HSINCHU, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology leader PNY Technologies is delighted to announce the launch of the new innovative and high-performing CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe Gen3x4 SSD. The product is the perfect choice for an NVMe upgrade from a SATA-based solid-state drive (SSD) for various NVMe-enabled devices.

Highly adaptable and versatile storage solution

The new product offers users numerous superior qualities to optimize their device’s performance, enhance reliability, and lengthen the product’s life. For a start, it fosters the advanced internal storage PCIe Gen 3×4 NVMe 1.3 interface to replace SATA, allowing more bandwidth thanks to its multiple lanes and more efficient signaling mechanisms. While SATA was initially made for HDD usage and was only customized for NVMe use, NVMe was designed precisely for SSD, leading to more satisfactory performance than SATA SSD counterparts. Additionally, with multiple form factors, the product is highly adaptable and can be utilized with various storage platforms.

Optimized for better performance

What’s more, to cater to increasingly demanding and selective customers, typical applications nowadays, such as computer games, videos, and music, come with higher resolution, eating up more storage space. With its density moving capability, CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe Gen3x4 SSD optimizes space usage for better overall performance. Furthermore, it is also the most cost-effective solution for an entry-level PCIe SSD with various density choices to meet the demand of different users. However, 1TB/ 2TB is recommended.

Designed to last, CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe Gen3x4 SSD is poised to boost user experience, accelerating load times and transfer speeds of up to 2,400 MB/s read and 1,750 MB/s write. The product has higher capacity and better efficiency with no unnecessary slowdowns. It also maximizes energy efficiency, consumes less power, and is more relaxed, quieter, and reliable than traditional SATA-based storage.

Highlights of the new CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe Gen3x4 SSD:

  • Sequential read of up to 2,400 MB/s
  • Sequential write of up to 1,750 MB/s
  • Faster boot-up and quicker application launch
  • Better overall system performance
  • Reliable Storage and available in 256GB, 500GB, 1TB & 2TB
  • Low power consumption, calm and quiet operation

Product Availability

CS1031 M.2 2280 NVMe Gen3x4 SSD is available throughout many outlets with a 5-year warranty to keep users’ minds at peace. Interested buyers can check out further information at https://www.pny.com.tw/en/products-detail/CS1031-M2-SSD-NVMe-Gen-3/.

About PNY

Established in 1985, PNY specializes in producing a diverse portfolio of electronics components, including USB Flash Drives, SSD, Graphic Cards, etc., serving individual and business clients in over 500 countries. Using eco-friendly materials and technologies, PNY aims to reduce its environmental footprint while delivering cutting-edge, high-quality products globally for customers and partners.

SOURCE PNY Technologies Asia Pacific Limited

